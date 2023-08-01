The Mike Mitchell Band is playing at Floyd Center for the Arts this Saturday (Aug. 5) to commemorate the closing of the Appalachian Strings exhibition.

The closing reception for Appalachian Strings, which is made up of locally handmade string instruments, beings at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

Mitchell, who is not only an award winning songwriter and recording artist but also a founder of Floyd Music School, has been a player all of his days, starting Suzuki violin lessons at the age of four.

Through violin studies, a short stint in music school at Youngstown State and playing in folk and rock bands through the ’90s, Mitchell took a serious dive into bluegrass music around 2005 after a serious accident and has never looked back.

He has released three albums, the third of which, “Small Town” debuted on Billboard at No. 2. His latest project, “Fathers & Sons” has enjoyed three chart-topping singles. The current one, “Making Hay” is on the Bluegrass Unlimited National Bluegrass chart at No. 5.

Mitchell is fortunate to record and perform with some of the world’s finest and most accomplished musicians, having cut records with the likes of Mark Schatz, Wyatt Rice, Sammy Shelor, Jarrod Walker and Jesse Brock.

Mitchell knows how high the bar is set in top-level Bluegrass music, and strives to make it on every cut and at every show.

The Aug. 5 concert will be held in the newly renovated Fallon Community Hall at FCA, which features reclaimed barn wood (paying homage to the buildings dairy-rich past) courtesy of Omnibuild, The Roanoke Women’s Foundation, and the Ed and Linda Fallon Fund.

Tickets for the concert are $15 and available online at www.floydcenterforthearts.org, over the phone (540) 745-2784 and at FCA, located at 220 Parkway Lane S. Regular open hours are from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.