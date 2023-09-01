The 25th Anniversary Gospel Sing at the Willis Fire Station last week raised more than $6,000 for local volunteer firefighters.

Master of Ceremonies Rev. Roy Turpin auctioned off quilt a “Stars and Cross” pattern quilt by long-time donor Ms. Uldine Duncan.

Born Aug. 13, 1925, Ms. Duncan, in her younger years, she worked in the Tomato Factory. She finished school in the seventh grade; no further education was required. At 19 years old, Ms. Duncan married in 1944 and had two children.

In 1952, Ms. Duncan worked at Christiansburg Garment for the three years, and at the Floyd Garment for 27 years. She cared for her parents for several years and has pieced quilts for more than 35 years.

Ms. Duncan has donated a quilt to the Willis Fire Station singing for the past 20 years. She quilts for family and watches TV for pastime. All the family has lived in Willis.

Ms. Duncan celebrated her 98th birthday with friends, family and flowers on Aug. 13. Community members are welcome to send her a birthday card addressed to Uldine Duncan at 992 Alum Ridge Road NW, Willis, Virginia 24380.

This year’s quilt was auctioned off for $1,010 to Terri Burnette of Willis and Mrs. Brenda Carroll of Salem.

Many cakes and many pies were auctioned off throughout the event. The food sold and all monies donated will benefit local Fire Willis Station 2.

Station 2 Fire Chief Tony Weddle said the Gospel Singing netted over $6,000.

The featured bands were: Junior Sisk (and friends), the Hylton Family Reunion, the Comptons and the Lower Dam Band.

The fireman families and volunteer served Lee Wade’s barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and dips, with side orders.

Ann Boyd coordinated the Gospel Singing.