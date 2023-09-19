Tri-Area Community Health has added two experienced Nurse Practitioners to the staff at the Floyd Health Center.

Kathy Wood, FNP-BC, brings with her 35 years of healthcare experience, as a Registered Nurse and Family Nurse Practitioner, with a background in hospital medicine, primary care and home care.

She supports an integrative, collaborative, patient-oriented approach to healthcare. Kathy is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society. She is board certified by AANP.

Sarah Knoeckel, DNP, is a doctoral prepared Family Nurse Practitioner. She has worked in a variety of different primary care settings ranging from community health centers to private practices, an urgent care and telehealth.

Her primary expertise is in chronic disease management, preventative health, and women’s health. She also enjoys caring for children.

In 2022, she became a Nursing Professor at Radford University. She has continued to practice within a primary care setting while pursuing her career in academia. She grew up in Spain and speaks Spanish fluently.

Appointments can be scheduled with Wood or Knoeckel by calling Floyd’s Tri-Area Community Health (140 Christiansburg Pike) at (540) 745-9290.

For more information about Tri-Area services and other locations, call (866) 942-0401 or visit www.triareahealth.org.