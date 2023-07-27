A collective of Floyd groups are hosting special events this weekend during Floydstock, which will feature live music at Warren G. Lineberry Park for free and ticketed concerts at Dogtown Roadhouse.

The downtown eatery will kick off the festival with its first concert on Thursday evening (6:30) with The Plate Scrappers and The Wilson Springs Hotel, followed by Strung Like a Horse at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28, Abby Bryant and The Echoes at 4 p.m., and Danger Muffin at 9 p.m.

The July 28 Friday Night Jamboree at the Floyd Country Store is also a part of the Floydstock Line up, as is the live music at Buffalo Mountain Brewery each day, Thursday through Sunday.

The Jared Stout Band takes the Dogtown stage at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, with Toubab Krewe following at 5:30, and Big something rounding out the night at 10 p.m.

At Warren G. Lineberry Park on Saturday, hear Jstop Latin Soul at 11:30 a.m., Jordan Harman and The Humble Brags at 3:30 p.m., and The Music Road Co at 8 p.m.

Floyd County Parks and Recreation will host a Floyd Family fun day at the rec park beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

There will be crafts, live games, the Floyd Kite Festival, a touch-a-truck and more until 4 p.m. on Park Drive. The rain date for Floyd Family Fun Day will be Sunday, July 30.

The Floyd Center for the Arts will host Artdaze from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, offering a variety of local art vendors, live music and food to attendees on the field beside the center.

Sunday at Dogtown, hear Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers at 1 p.m. and the Isaac Hadden Project at 3 p.m.

A Local Love Players Jam in the park will wrap up the first-ever Floydstock beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

For more information about Floydstock, including parking/shuttle information, visit www.visitfloydva.com/floydstock.