Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Cami, who has had a hard time finding the perfect home.

Cami is young, very special and prefers largely to keep to herself. She can warm up when she feels safe, but she needs some time to adjust.

Up to date on vaccines, spayed and healthy, Cami needs a home with unconditional love and some patience.

For more information or to meet Cami, complete and submit an Adoption Application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org and call (540) 745-7207.