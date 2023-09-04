Floyd County Young Life is hosting its first annual cornhole tournament on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Floyd Elementary School.

The whole community is welcome to attend, participate and learn what FCYL is about.

Kids activities will also be provided, as will a cash grand prize and a trophy. Pizza and drinks will be available to purchase throughout the event.

Pre-registration online is $20 per team. Registration on the day of is $25.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the inaugural Floyd County Young Life Cornhole Tournament should reach out to Chase Ferrell at chase.floydyl@gmail.com.

Pre-register online at https://va224.younglife.events/floyd-yl-cornhole-tournament.