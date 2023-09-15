The Floyd County Retired Teachers’ Association will meet at Wildwood Farms for a business meeting and AARP presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The business meeting will begin at 11 a.m., followed by guest speakers from the AARP.

Lunch will be ordered from the Wildwood Farms menu after the meeting. Wildwood is located at 2380 Floyd Highway S.

All retired teachers, aides, cafeteria staff, custodial staff, bus drivers, etc., are invited to join us. For more information, call Vice-President Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736.