Part of the Opening Ceremony included passing the Yoga Jam torch from Yoga Jam founder and 11-year director Shirley Ann Burgess (right) to new owners Elaine Braley and Katie Turman. Katie is a family member of the Turmans, whose have provided land and festival infrastructure. Braley is an experienced business owner. The ceremony involved Burgess pouring creek water from her bowl into a new one held by the new owners.