New clinic to open its doors June 24 Jim Talbert Jun 15, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – Carilion Family and Community Medicine will open its doors in Tazewell June 24.kAm{@42E65 2E aga |2C<6E $EC66E[ Wq6D:56 u@@5 {:@?X[ E96 4=:?:4 H:== 36 @A6? 7C@> 6:89E 2> E@ 7:G6 A>] |@?52J E9CF uC:52J] %96 4=:?:4 92D EH@ 5@4E@CD 2?5 E9C66 25G2?465 AC24E:46 AC@76DD:@?2=D[ H9@ 2C6 E2<:?8 ?6H A2E:6?ED]k^AmkAm%96 ``[ffb DBF2C6 7@@E 3F:=5:?8 :?4=F56D `e 6I2> C@@>D[ c AC@465FC6 C@@>D[ 2?5 @?\D:E6 !9=63@E@>J 2?5 {23 D6CG:46D] “~FC ?6H %2K6H6== u2>:=J 2?5 r@>>F?:EJ |65:4:?6 AC24E:46 4@?E:?F6D r2C:=:@?’D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ AC@G:56 BF2=:EJ 42C6 7@C E96 %2K6H6== 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 96=A @FC A2E:6?ED 4@??64E D62>=6DD=J E@ 72>:=J 2?5 DA64:2=EJ 962=E942C6 D6CG:46D[” D2:5 vC2?E vC66?36C8[ |s[ r92:C @7 u2>:=J 2?5 r@>>F?:EJ |65:4:?6 7@C r2C:=:@? r=:?:4] “(6’C6 8C2E67F= E@ 36 23=6 E@ D6CG6 4FCC6?E A2E:6?ED 2?5 H6=4@>6 ?6H @?6D 2E E96 |2C<6E $EC66E =@42E:@?]”k^Am People are also reading… Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU kAmr2C:=:@? 2?5 E96 %2K6H6== r@>>F?:EJ u@F?52E:@? 3C@<6 8C@F?5 7@C E96 3F:=5:?8 :? pAC:= a_ad]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash US-Iran deal is ‘extremely bad’ for fragile Lebanon, Lebanese MP warns US-Iran deal is ‘extremely bad’ for fragile Lebanon, Lebanese MP warns White House UFC fight draws thousands for Trump and America’s birthday White House UFC fight draws thousands for Trump and America’s birthday