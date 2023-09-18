5K race: The Run for Heroes 5K race is back after a 9-year hiatus, with an additional twist. The walk/run will now incorporate the fun of finishing to red and blue color clouds. The race will continue to combine the challenges of a 5K race with the opportunity to help student veterans at Concord University.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 7 at Callaghan Stadium on the Athens campus. Registration begins at 8 AM and the race begins at 9 AM. A moment of silence will be held just before the start of the race in honor of our fallen soldiers and injured veterans. Participants who pre-register by September 23rd receive a discounted rate and are guaranteed a T-shirt.

Youth basketball: Four seasons YMCA is now holding registration for its youth basketball league K-3rd grade. Sign-ups will be open until Oct. 15. The fee is $30 for members and $35 for non-members until Oct. 8. From Oct. 9 until Oct. 15 the fees will be $35 for members and $40 for non-members. To register stop by the front desk or call 276-979-0280.

RHS HOMECOMING PARADE - Parade Entry forms can be picked up at the RHS office, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Entry forms and fees must be returned to RHS by Sept. 26. The parade will be Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. starting at the Richlands Police Department. The theme is Sack the Wolfpack and the homecoming game will be Sept. 29 against Ridgeview.