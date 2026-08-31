Best-selling author visits hometown Jim Talbert Aug 31, 2026 Aug 31, 2026 0 Emilee Hackney signs a book for Amity Lane. Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Talbert Tazewell Va. – Emilee Hackney might have been standing at the counter at Subway or the Well instead of at a podium in the Tazewell County Public Library.kAmw24<?6J[ 2 36DE\D6==:?8 2FE9@C 2?5 w2CG2C5 8C25F2E6[ H@C<65 2E 3@E9 H9:=6 8C@H:?8 FA :? %2K6H6==] “x 2> C62==J 92AAJ E@ D66 6G6CJ3@5J 2?5 C64@??64E] %9:D :D 2 8C62E E@H?[’ D96 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 a_`d %w$ 8C25F2E6 D2:5 D96 925 C646:G65 2 =@E @7 H@?56C7F= >6DD286D 7C@> A6@A=6 :? E96 2C62] p 4C@H5 @7 23@FE @?6 9F?5C65 A24<65 :?E@ E96 =:3C2CJ @? $2EFC52J 27E6C?@@? E@ 962C 96C C625 2? 6I46CAE 7C@> E96 3@@< 2?5 86E E96:C 4@AJ D:8?65]k^Am kAm(92E DE2CE65 2D 2 E96D:D EFC?65 :?E@ “p== E92E’D &?D66?i p? pAA2=249:2? |6>@:C]’k^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Smyth planners to review updated zoning regs for data centers Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat No. 13 Virginia women's soccer routs La Salle behind Halpern's brace kAm%96 3@@< C@D6 E@ ?:?E9 @? E96 }6H *@C< %:>6D 4@>3:?65 t\ 3@@< 2?5 AC:?E ?@?7:4E:@? =:DE] p? 6:89E9\86?6C2E:@? D@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2?[ w24<?6J 562=D H:E9 E96 DECF88=6D @7 H2?E:?8 E@ =62G6 2?5 36:?8 5C2H? 324< E@ E96 >@F?E2:?D :? E96 3@@<]k^AmkAm$96 ;@:?65 E96 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 DE277 @7 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 ':C8:?:2’D t?8=:D9 56A2CE>6?E :? a_ad 2?5 D96 2?5 96C 9FD32?5 2?5 E96:C 49:=5 =:G6 :? E96 r92C=@EE6DG:==6 2C62] “x 92G6?’E 925 2 =@E @7 E:>6 7@C C625:?8 @C HC:E:?8 =2E6=J[’ D96 D2:5]k^Am kAmw24<?6J’D DE@AD D:?46 =62G:?8 %2K6H6== :?4=F56 9:<:?8 E96 pAA2=249:2? %C2:=[ 2? 25G6?EFC6 D96 925 9@A65 E@ F?56CE2<6 H:E9 96C 72E96C 367@C6 9:D DF556? 562E9] $96 9:?E65 96C E:>6 @? E96 EC2:= >:89E 36 6:E96C E96 DF3;64E @C H@G6? :?E@ 96C ?6IE 3@@<]k^Am kAmw24<?6J 6?4@FC2865 J@F?8 A6@A=6 E@ AFCDF6 E96:C 5C62>D H96C6G6C E96J 2C6] “*@F 5@?’E 92G6 E@ =62G6 96C6 E@ 92G6 2 8@@5 =:76[’ D96 D2:5] w6C 3@@< :D 2G2:=23=6 @? p>2K@? 2?5 :? 2== >2;@C 3@@<DE@C6D]k^AmkAm %96 =:3C2CJ 92D >F=E:A=6 92C5 4@A:6D 2?5 6\3@@<D]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump threatens new Iran strikes as tankers are hit near Strait of Hormuz Trump's Venezuela oil deal is no quick fix or fair trade: Analysis Trump's Venezuela oil deal is no quick fix or fair trade: Analysis How China could benefit from a divided Canada-U.S. trade relationship How China could benefit from a divided Canada-U.S. trade relationship NASA launches new space telescope NASA launches new space telescope