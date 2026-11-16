G-Men roll to first round playoff win Jim Talbert Nov 16, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell VA – Touchdowns to close the first half and open the second let Graham break open a close game and defeat Lee 43-0 in a Region 2D playoff game.kAm{66 DE@AA65 vC292> @? :ED 7:CDE @776?D:G6 D6C:6D 2?5 7@C465 2 AF?E H9:49 H2D 7F>3=65 2?5 C64@G6C65 3J E96 v\|6? 2E E96 {66 `_] %96 !2=>6C 3C@E96CD EFC?65 E96 >:DE2<6 :?E@ A@:?ED 2D v2CC6EE 9:E v286 7@C 2? 6:89E\J2C5 D4@C6] %96 v6?6C2=D >@F?E65 2 `d\A=2J 5C:G6 @? E96:C D64@?5 A@DD6DD:@? 369:?5 E96 CF??:?8 @7 p:56? q2E6D 2?5 z2C56C !6?56C8C27E]k^AmkAm%96 vC292> 5676?D6 =65 3J yJD:C (:==:2>D@? DE@AA65 E96 5C:G6 @? 7@FCE9 5@H? 2E E96 ad] }6:E96C E62> 4@F=5 86E 2 5C:G6 8@:?8 @? E96 ?6IE E9C66 A@DD6DD:@?D[ 3FE {F42D }2D9 3@@>65 2 de\ J2C5 AF?E E92E A:??65 E96 v6?6C2=D 2E E96:C D:I\J2C5 =:?6] !6?56C8C27E H2D E24<=65 :? E96 6?5 K@?6 @? E96 7:CDE A=2J @7 {66’D @776?D:G6 D6C:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda US lifts nationwide flight shutdown caused by communications failure Smyth voters convey their priorities Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Virginia Tech men to face Iowa on Tuesday OT win over Iowa gives Virginia Tech 'a lot to build upon' kAm%96 v\|6? 4=@D65 E96 7:CDE 92=7 H:E9 2? 6=6G6? A=2J[ hc\J2C5[ 5C:G6 42AA65 3J 2 bc\J2C5 v2CC6EE !2=>6C E@ z2DD:FD y@9?D@?\qC25D92H E@F495@H? A2DD] {66 49@D6 E@ =6E E96 7:?2= ch D64@?5D @7 E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C 6IA:C6 H:E9@FE CF??:?8 2 A=2J] %96 D64@?5 92=7 @A6?65 H:E9 2 32?8 2D !2=>6C 4@??64E65 H:E9 r2>A36== u:I[ H9@ H62G65 9:D H2J 7@C 2 e_\J2C5\D4@C6 @? E96 7:CDE A=2J]k^AmkAm“~FC 8FJD 42>6 @FE 2?5 9:E E96> :? E96 >@FE9 2?5 A=2J65 A9JD:42= 7@@E32== :? E96 7:CDE 92=7] (6 A=2J65 E@F89[ 288C6DD:G6 5676?D6 2?5 7@C465 E96> E@ AF?E @? E9C66 @7 E96 7:CDE 7@FC A@DD6DD:@?D] %96J 9:E E96 3:8 A=2J E@ @A6? E96 D64@?5 2?5 :E <:?5 @7 567=2E65 FD[’ {66 r@249 y@6J r2CC@== D2:5] {66 H6?E E9C66 2?5 @FE @? :ED 7:CDE A@DD6DD:@? @7 E96 D64@?5 92=7 2?5 E96 v\|6? >@G65 7@C 2?@E96C D4@C6 H:E9 y2G@? {2?6 5@:?8 E96 9@?@CD]k^Am kAmp?@E96C v286 !2=>6C D4@C6 AFE E96 82>6 :? 4@?E:?F@FD 4=@4< >@56[ 2?5 :E DE2CE65 E@ EFC? :?E@ 2 7=28 76DE] y6C6>:29 "F:4< :?E6C46AE65 2 A2DD 2?5 C6EFC?65 :E 7@C 2 E@F495@H?] %96C6 H6C6 7=28D @? E96 A=2J 2?5 27E6C 2 =6?8E9J 5:D4FDD:@?[ E96 E@F495@H? H2D FA96=5 2?5 v286 !2=>6C H2D 6;64E65 7C@> E96 82>6] vC292> r@249 %@?J !2=>6C D2:5 E96 6;64E:@? H@F=5 36 2AA62=65]k^AmkAmx7 E96 2AA62= :D F?DF446DD7F=[ E96 v\|6? 4@F=5 36 H:E9@FE E96:C D6?:@C CF??:?8 324< :? E96 C68:@? D6>:7:?2=D ?6IE H66<] q@E9 E62>D 962565 DEC2:89E E@ E96 =@4<6C C@@> H96? E96 82>6 6?565] !2=>6C D2:5 9:D E62> A=2J65 H6== 3FE H@F=5 92G6 E@ 4=62? FA E96 >:DE2<6D 367@C6 724:?8 v2E6 r:EJ :? E96 D6>:7:?2=D] vC292> H:== E2<6 2 ?:?6\82>6 H:??:?8 DEC62< 2?5 2 `_\` @G6C2== C64@C5 :?E@ E96 82>6]k^Am kAm%96 q=F6 s6G:=D[ E96 ?F>36C 7@FC D665 :? E96 C68:@? 36DE65 $@FE96C? v2A E@ <66A E96:C D62D@? 2=:G6] k^AmkAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: Remembering the November Storm of 2014 Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings Germany: Protesters Demand Global AI Safety Treaty at Berlin Demonstration. Germany: Protesters Demand Global AI Safety Treaty at Berlin Demonstration. FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after several hours FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after several hours