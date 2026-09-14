Richlands council approves rule limiting member comments Jim Talbert Sep 14, 2026 Sep 14, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richlands Va. – Council members may be limited to two comments per motion under a new rule passed by Richlands Town Council.kAmqJ 2 c\a G@E6 H:E9 {2FC2 |@==@ 2?5 v2CJ y24<D@? G@E:?8 ?@[ 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 2 CF=6 E92E =:>:ED >6>36CD E@ EH@ 4@>>6?ED A6C >@E:@? >256 2?5 D64@?565 2?5 @A6? 7@C 5:D4FDD:@?] %96 G@E6 42>6 5FC:?8 E96 C68F=2C 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 7@==@H:?8 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 @? E96 :DDF6]k^AmkAm%96 CF=6 >2J 36 H2:G65 2?5 >6>36CD 2==@H65 >@C6 E92? EH@ 4@>>6?ED @? 2? :DDF6 :7 2 >2;@C:EJ @7 4@F?4:= >6>36CD G@E6 E@ 5@ D@] |@==@ 2D<65 4@F?4:= E@ 56=2J 2 G@E6 @? E96 :DDF6 F?E:= E96 ~4E@36C >66E:?8[ H9:49 H@F=5 8:G6 E96> E:>6 E@ 4@?DF=E H:E9 E96 ':C8:?:2 |F?:4:A2= {628F6 2?5 5C27E E96 36DE A@DD:3=6 CF=6]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors How to watch Virginia football's Week 2 tilt vs. Norfolk State Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Hokies post-practice report: DQ Smith expected to contribute on defense this weekend Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Wythe County hospital grows family and obstetric care Wythe County Community Hospital welcomes Farrah Vaughn to cardiology team kAm%96 ':C8:?:2 |F?:4:A2= {628F6 :D 2 DE2E6H:56[ ?@?AC@7:E[ ?@?A2CE:D2? 2DD@4:2E:@? @7 4:EJ[ E@H? 2?5 4@F?EJ 8@G6C?>6?ED 6DE23=:D965 :? `h_d E@ :>AC@G6 2?5 2DD:DE =@42= 8@G6C?>6?ED E9C@F89 =68:D=2E:G6 25G@424J[ C6D62C49[ 65F42E:@?[ 2?5 @E96C D6CG:46D] #:49=2?5D :D 2 >6>36C @7 E92E @C82?:K2E:@? 2?5 |@==@ D2:5 D96 925 DA@<6? H:E9 E96> 23@FE E96 AC@A@D65 CF=6]k^AmkAm$96 :?5:42E65 E96J 925 H@C<65 H:E9 @E96C E@H?D 2?5 4@F?E:6D @? D:>:=2C :DDF6D 2?5 H6C6 H:==:?8 E@ D6?5 E96 E@H? 4@A:6D @7 E9@D6 @C5:?2?46D E@ C676C E@ 2?5 E@ C6G:6H E96 7:?2= 5@4F>6?E]k^AmkAm(9:=6 E96J G@E65 E@ 8@ 7@CH2C5 H:E9 E96 ?6H CF=6 7@C 4@F?4:= DE2CE:?8 H:E9 E96 ~4E@36C >66E:?8 4@F?4:= E23=65 24E:@? @? 2 CF=6 562=:?8 H:E9 4@>>6?ED 7C@> E96 AF3=:4]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months The interpreter giving a voice to the deaf in Abidjan The interpreter giving a voice to the deaf in Abidjan AI race with China risks 'a race to the bottom', expert warns AI race with China risks 'a race to the bottom', expert warns