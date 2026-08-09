High school golf season underway Jim Talbert Aug 9, 2026 Aug 9, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High School golf season is underway with Richlands and Graham taking part in matches last week.kAmvC292>[ E96 5676?5:?8 DE2E6 492>A:@?D 7:?:D965 D64@?5 :? 2 ah E62> E@FC?2>6?E 2E v=256 $AC:?8D #6D@CE :? (6DE ':C8:?:2] %96 v\|6? D9@E aag 2D 2 E62> 2?5 q2:=6J v@@5D@? H:E9 2 fb E@@< >652=:DE 9@?@CD]k^AmkAm#:49=2?5D @A6?65 :ED D62D@? 2E E96 u2C>6CD U2>Aj |:?6CD x?G:E2E:@?2= 2E r652C w:== r@F?ECJ r=F3 Wy@?6DG:==6X pF8] c] %96 q=F6 %@C?25@ 8@E 2 h` 7C@> vF??6C q62FEJ[ hb 7C@> z6682? |4v66[ hd 7C@> (2<6=J q@J5 2?5 ``c 7C@> s]y] r=:?6]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%62> $4@C6Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Appomattox deputy killed on US 460 while responding to crash kAmw2C=2? r@F?EJ WzJ]X ahh[ r@C3:? WzJ]X b`d[ v2E6 r:EJ b`e[ y@9? q2EE=6 ba`[ |2C:@? ba`[ {66 w:89 bac[ r9:=9@H:6 af[ &?:@? bbf[ w@=DE@? bdh[ (:D6 r@F?EJ r6?EC2= bdc[ r2DE=6H@@5 be`[ y]x] qFCE@? bfd[ #:49=2?5D bhb[ ':C8:?:2 w:89 bhe[ %9@>2D (2=<6C bhh[ t2DED:56 c_a[ {632?@? c`e[ w2C=2? r@F?EJ WzJ]X q\%62> cc_]k^AmkAmp== E9C66 4@F?EJ E62>D 962565 E@ |2C:@? 7@C 2 >2E49 pF8] `_]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens