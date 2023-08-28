PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL: Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road. Our theme this year will be "Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food." The menu theme for this meal will be "IT'S DINNER TIME!." Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. This is a FREE event. All are welcome. Come enjoy learning ways to improve your health, enjoy fellowship with like-minded folks, and try new, healthful recipes. For questions, please call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email: wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

Calling All Vets! Visit the exhibit “True Sons of Freedom” at the Russell County Public Library in Lebanon. This exhibit has photos of African-American soldiers from World War I and copies of questionnaires they filled out after they left service. Exhibit is available anytime the library is open and is free to the public.

Reading Buddies: Has your child fallen behind in their reading? We can help at Russell County Public Library. Reading Buddies is a 6 to 8-week program in which we will work one-on-one with your child and let them read to us. This program has shown to help with a child’s reading and comprehension ability and to raise test scores. The program will take place Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Lebanon library for students from Kindergarten to 4th Grade. Call the library at 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us.

Mini Music: Mini Music is a new program at Russell County Public Library. This is a free music and movement program for children up to 5 years old. We will have a structured program of songs, movement, and musical instruments. The program will take place at 10:30 am on Mondays at the Lebanon branch and at 2 pm on Mondays at Honaker. For more information call 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us

EmPOWERINT Domestic Violence Survivors and Their Advocates…Finding a Path Forward

Free Zoom Webinar

Sept. 8, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Attendees will learn about domestic violence issues faced by our community and where victims can find resources.

22nd Annual Domestic Violence Conference

Hosted by SW VA Legal Aid Society

Oct. 6th, 8:45am – 4:30pm, Wytheville Meeting Center

Fee: $40 More info. and to register, visit https://svlas.org/event/beyond-skin-deep/

More info, contact Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org

CLE/CEU available.

S.O.S. – Signs of Strangulation Conference

November 9th, 9am – 4pm FREE Registration

Russell Co. Conference Center, Lebanon, VA

Register at https://forms.office.com/r/7fDiPJ0Cbp or email kallison@vacourts.gov

Continuing Education Hours for Attorneys, Law Enforcement, Magistrates and Clerks are being sought.