Meadows enter plea in abuse case Jim Talbert Aug 3, 2026 Aug 3, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Cedar Bluff woman charged in the death of an elderly man she was caring for entered her plea in Tazewell County Circuit Court on Aug. 3.kAmr9C:DE:?6 z2J |625@HD H2D 492C865 :? yF?6 a_aa H:E9 @?6 4@F?E @7 >FC56C 2?5 @?6 4@F?E @7 23FD6 2?5 ?68=64E @7 2 GF=?6C23=6 25F=E C6DF=E:?8 :? 562E9] $96 92D 366? 96=5 :? E96 $@FE9H6DE #68:@?2= y2:= D:?46 E96?]k^AmkAm|625@HD[ 2 =:46?D65 AC24E:42= ?FCD6[ H2D 492C865 :? E96 562E9 @7 96C DE6A72E96C[ '6=>6C tF86?6 “v6?6Q $E2?=6J[ H9@> D96 925 366? 42C:?8 7@C D:?46 a_a_] $96 A=62565 ?@ 4@?E6DE E@ E96 76=@?J 492C86 @7 23FD6 @7 2 GF=?6C23=6 25F=E C6DF=E:?8 :? 562E9 2?5 E96 >FC56C 492C86 H2D 5:D>:DD65]k^Am kAmyF586 y24< $] “r9:A’ wFC=6J yC] 2446AE65 96C A=62 2?5 @C56C65 2 AC\6D6?E6?46 C6A@CE] w6 D4965F=65 D6?E6?4:?8 :? E96 42D6 7@C }@G] d] p3FD6 2?5 ?68=64E @7 2 GF=?6C23=6 25F=E C6DF=E:?8 :? 562E9 42CC:6D 2 D6?E6?46 C2?86 @7 7:G6 E@ a_ J62CD 2?5 @C 2 7:?6 @7 FA E@ S`__[___]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home ATV's on roadways drawing debate Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Saltville launches farmers market Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Mackey leaving Virginia Tech radio network for Big Ten Network kAm$E2?=6J H2D E2<6? 3J #:49=2?5D #6D4F6 $BF25 E@ r=:?49 '2==6J |65:42= r6?E6C @? |2J ad @7 a_aa 2?5 H2D 2 A2E:6?E E96C6 F?E:= yF?6 ae H96? 96 5:65 7C@> 4@>A=:42E:@?D @7 D6AD:D C6DF=E:?8 7C@> 365 D@C6D 2?5 2 FC:?2CJ EC24E :?764E:@?]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Reflecting Pool Dispute Deepens as Preservation Group Says DOJ Filing Weakens Vandalism Claims Iran says it has reached agreement with Oman on Strait of Hormuz shipping rout Iran says it has reached agreement with Oman on Strait of Hormuz shipping rout FDA Approves Moderna's mRNA Flu Vaccine. FDA Approves Moderna's mRNA Flu Vaccine. The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States