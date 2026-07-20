Main Street ready for its big moment Jim Talbert Jul 20, 2026 Jul 20, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – Two days of fun will hit Tazewell on July 24-25.kAm|2:? $EC66E |@>6?ED 4@?E:?F6D :ED EC25:E:@? @7 DF>>6CE:>6 7F?] yF=J ac H:== 36 49:=5C6?’D ?:89E H:E9 24E:G:E:6D DE2CE:?8 2E D:I A>] |28:4:2? y@D6A9 *@F?8 H:== E2<6 E@ E96 p=E:K6C $E286 E@ @A6? E96 6G6?:?8[k^AmkAmp 7@2> A2CEJ DE2CED 2E f A]>] 2?5 E96C6 H:== 36 :?7=2E23=6D[ >FD:4 2?5 82>6D E9C@F89@FE E96 6G6?:?8]k^AmkAmp4E:@? DE2CED 2E `_ 2]>] @? yF=J ad 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89@FE E96 52J H:E9 G6?5@CD[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 %2K6H6== u2C>6C’D |2C<6CE F?E:= b A]>]k^Am kAm~9 s@ zH@? %26 zH@? s@ @A6?D E96 DE286 A6C7@C>2?46D 2E ``ib_ 2]>] H:E9 E96 yF32=2:C6D 2E `aib_ A]>] yFDE:? q2=5H:? 7:==D E96 `ib_ A]>] D=@E] %96 !F3<?@4<6CD 2C6 E96 b A]>] D9@H 2?5 %96 p>6C:42? {68:@? qF:=5:?8 H:== 9@DE 2 42<6H2=< 7F?5C2:D6C 7@C E96 qFCE@? 7C@> a F?E:= c A]>] %96 D64@?5 2??F2= y24<:6 p5<:?D rCF:D6 x? 2CC:G6D @? |2:? $EC66E 2E dib_ A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates kAm|4<6?K:6 !9:AAD 9:ED E96 DE286 E@ 4=@D6 E96 6G6?:?8 2E f A]>]k^AmkAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video DR Congo's Ebola outbreak becomes fastest ever recorded Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report Parasite Outbreak Tops 4,100 Parasite Outbreak Tops 4,100 Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners