The complete schedule of athletic events at the three county high schools for the week of Aug.30-Sept. 5 is listed below. For postponements or other changes see southwestdistrictva.org.

Graham:

Aug. 30 – The golf team is at Fincastle Country Club for a match. The cross country teams travel to Lebanon for a meet. The middle school volleyball team plays at Bluefield.

Aug. 31 - The middle school football team goes to Pulaski and the middle school team hosts

Princeton.

Sept. 01– The varsity football team goes to Galax.

Sept. 02 – The cross country teams run at Patrick Henry.

Sept. 05 – The middle school football team hosts Scott Memorial. The middle school volleyball team goes to Montcalm. The junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams host Bluefield.

Richlands:

Aug. 30 – The golf team is in a match at Fincastle Country Club. The cross Country teams run at Lebanon.

Sept. 01 – The varsity football team goes to Union.

Sept. 05 - The varsity and middle school volleyball teams go to Hurley. The middle school and junior varsity football teams host Tazewell.

Tazewell:

Aug. 30 – The golf team is in a match at Fincastle Country Club.

Sept. 02 – The varsity football team hosts Riverheads. The cross country teams run at Patrick Henry.

Sept. 04 – The middle school, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams host Twin Valley.

Sept. 05 – The middle school, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams go to Grundy. The middle school and junior varsity football teams go to Richlands.