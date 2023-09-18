Union controlled the line of scrimmage and took advantage of Graham mistakes for a 27-14 win over the defending state champion G-Men.

“Coming in the key to the game was we had to run the football and stop the run. To come out here and control the line of scrimmage was huge. The last few years Graham had done that to us,’ Union coach Travis Turner said.

Turner also praised his defense. “They got four or five guys that can take it to the house on any play. We did a good job tackling in space and putting pressure on the quarterback and our defensive backs came up with some good plays,’ He said.

The Bears were the last team to beat the G-Men and this win stopped a 33 game Graham regular season winning streak. The Union defense sacked Graham Quarterback Dalton Roberts on 4th and 19 with 8:18 left in the game and took over on downs.

The offense came out in a T formation and ground the clock down to 3:33 before pinning the G-Men at their own 5 with a 43 yard punt. The G-Men advanced the ball to the 30 before turning it over on downs and Union ran out the clock.

The Bears wasted little time taking the lead in the game. Graham fumbled on the first play with the Bears recovering. Keith Chandler went 28 yards for a touchdown on Union’s first play.

Graham missed the first of two field goal attempts on its next possession. Union countered with a 72 yard 10 play drive on its next try. 62 of those yards came on the ground with Reyshawn Anderson getting the score from eight yards out.

Kaden Rotenberry recovered a fumble in the end zone for Graham’s first score of the night. Union got another touchdown from Anderson on a 41 yard run in the third quarter. Anderson and Chandler both finished the night with over 100 yards rushing and each had two touchdowns.

Graham Coach Tony Palmer made no excuses. “They out played us. Zero excuses. We haven’t practiced well. You never want to lose but we needed that’, he said. Senior running back Sean Hughes did not play and Ty’drez Clements played but seemed to favor an ankle injured in the season opener.

Union came in off a loss to Science Hill and Turner felt the game though it was physical helped the Bears prepare for Graham. Both teams now stand at 3-1 and preparing to open district play.

Union hosts Gate City next week and Graham hosts Va. High for homecoming.