Younglife tournament: Tazewell Younglife will hold a golf tournament Aug. 11 at Tazewell County Country Club. Registration is at eight and tee off at nine. Entry fee is $75 per player or $300 per team. Entry fee includes green fees, cart and lunch. Junk will be sold separately and there will be cash prizes for placement. Call 276-970-4732, 276-206-0538 or 276-971-7739.

Pickleball tournament: The inaugural Warhawk pickleball tournament will be Aug. 19 at Lincolnshire Park from 9 a.m. until five p.m. with a lunch break from noon until one p.m. There will be men’s and women’s singles and open doubles, (mixed or straight teams). Entry fee is $10 per person. To register call 704-208-8275 or message EACH ONE TEACH 1 INC Facebook business page.

SWCC golf: Southwest Virginia Community College’s scholarship golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 28 at Tazewell County Country Club. Entry fee is $150 per player and includes registration fee, cart fee, snacks and beverages during play, dinner and a tournament logo cap, ball and towel. Play will be two person team, men’s women’s and mixed. First and second place prizes in six flights. Cash prizes for closest to the hole on par 3, 8 and 11. Closest to the hole on nine, longest drive on 18 for men and two for women and most accurate drive on four. To register or for more information email Stacey.mcgee@sw.edu or visit sw.edu/golf to register on line.

Fall soccer: Four Seasons YMCA is now taking registration for fall youth soccer. The league is for pre-k through eighth grade and the fee is $35 per player until Aug. 13. There will be a late registration period from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18 with a $40 registration fee. Games and practices will be at Lincolnshire Park and the season starts Sept. 9 and ends Oct. 14.

Meet the Bulldogs: Tazewell Today will host a Cruise In on Main Street in Tazewell August 12th! Cars entered will pay $5 per vehicle and all proceeds will go toward Bulldog Boosters! Show your school spirit by participating in this parade that will line up at 3pm at the Old Ramey Lot located at 2330 Fincastle Turnpike and end on Main Street at 4pm!

Once you arrive on Main be prepared to celebrate with inflatables, foam party for the kids, food trucks, vendors and a “Meet The Bulldogs Pep Rally” with Live Music! Main Street will be filled with school spirit and entertainment! Come down to Main Street to celebrate going back to school, cars of all kinds welcome, and CELEBRATE BULLDOG PRIDE!

Triad Golf Tournament: The third annual TRIAD golf tournament will be held Aug. 25 at Tazewell County Country Club. There will be a shotgun start at nine a.m. Entry fee is $400 per four person team or $100 per person.

The fee includes a mulligan, a red tee and one throw as well as a meal. There is a cash prize for the winning team and prizes for the closest to pin on selected holes and the longest drive. For more information or to enter call Sarah Bowman at 276-385-1244 or Melissa Hankins at 276-385-1252.

All proceeds benefit Senior Safety Day and resources to help local assisted living facilities and nursing homes.