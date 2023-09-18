Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE) is a program that serves adults who are at least 18 years of age in the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell. We offer classes for adult basic education, GED® test preparation, National Career Readiness Certificate preparation, NorthStar Digital Literacy, Paraprofessional certification, Kitchen Manager Certification, and workforce development training. Adult learners may attend the class that best suits their location and schedule.

SRAE offers several class locations throughout the region that have currently reopened for enrollment. In Buchanan County, there is a class that meets at the Booth Center on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. The class is taught by Charles Boyd. For Dickenson County residents, there is a class at the Haysi Career Works Center taught by Dr. Jesse Neece and Tabitha Keen. This class meets on Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Russell County offers two separate locations for night classes. One is at the Russell County Center and Technology center. The class meets on Tuesday and Thursday from 5pm to 8pm, and it is taught by Keith Harris. The other class takes place at the Honaker High School Cottage meeting from 5:30pm to 8:30pm and is taught by Donovan Helton.

Tazewell County also has two locations from which to choose. The first location is the Tazewell County Career and Technology Center with teacher Sherry Rasnick. Class meetings are on Monday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. The second location is at the Southwest Center in Bluefield. This class is taught by Willie Hunt, and it meets on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

All classes meet face-to-face and offer distance learning options as well. Once a student registers for the class, they can remain in the program for as long as it takes to meet the goals that the student has set. Study materials including textbooks, workbooks, and various online modules are provided free of charge by the program. To register for any of these classes, you can call our regional office at 276-889-5424, or you can simply show up for class to get started!

