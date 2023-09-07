Did you know that one in five American adults struggles to read at a basic level? Perhaps, they never got the help they needed with learning disabilities. Maybe they came to this country without being able to speak or read English. Some may have graduated from schools where they did not learn the most essential skills, or they did not graduate at all.

For various reasons, 48 million American adults struggle to read basic English, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Due to this struggle, many people find it hard to find or keep a decent paying job. This also makes it difficult for some people to be able to follow road directions and medical instructions. It also can affect one’s ability to vote and could also cause one to be vulnerable to fraud.

Although this issue affects many adults, there is an answer, there is hope. In areas across the country, free classes are available to help those who need to enhance their reading skills as well as gain a high school credential if they so choose. Adult Basic Education classes are an excellent option for any adult that would like to learn to read or is just needing or wanting a refresher on their reading skills.

When it comes to adult classes, often scheduling the time to attend can be an issue. Many adults are working or have children or other family members in their care. Adult education instructors have the ability to be flexible to work with individual schedules. There are both day and night classes as well as online options. Some people attend classes as much as they can and study from home to make up for the time they are not able to be present in class. Having this flexibility allows for adults to work at their own pace yet still be able to accomplish the goal they have set for themselves.

If you or someone you know would like to take an adult education class, there are several opportunities offered at facilities throughout our region. Free classes and courses are available in Buchanan, Dickenson, Tazewell, and Russell counties. Southwest Regional Adult Education can help you get started and make your goal a reality. Call 276-889-5424 to ask about a schedule that can work for you!