A new use may have been found for a long closed school building in Tazewell County.

During its Aug. 16 recessed meeting the board of supervisors voted to convey the Cliffield and Pisgah Community schools to the Industrial Development Authority. County Administrator Eric Young said the IDA has a buyer for the Cliffield School.

He said a company doing work for Project Jonah has expressed an interest in buying the property for an office site. The schools have been closed for many years and the school board voted last year to declare them surplus and return them to the county.

Young said the IDA was ready to move on that property and was also willing to market the other former school site.

[In other business the board:]

*appropriated $10,983 to the Commonwealths Attorney’s office to cover budget cuts to the victim\witness assistance program.

*Voted to switch the firefighter’s insurance from Hartford to Virginia Firefighter’s Insurance Service.

*Voted to renew the contract with Four County Transit for bus service throughout the county at $74,000.

*Voted to reclaim two ambulances sold as surplus property nd never claimed. They added them back to the surplus property list.

*Voted to donate $500 to Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens for the TRIAD program.

*Appointed Curt Gillespie and Russell Stowers to the road viewers committee.

*Approved $3,828 in northern district funds to the Abbs Valley Fire Department to purchase equipment.

*Rescinded the appointment of James Gibson to the Parks and Recreation Authority.

*Met in closed session to discuss revisions to the county administrator’s contract and the annual performance evaluation of the county attorney. Personnel in the building inspectors office and potential litigation involving fire and rescue were also discussed.

*Adjourned until Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.