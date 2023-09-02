Next man up is a statement coaches often use and both Riverheads Coach Ray Norcross and Tazewell’s J’me Harris had need of it in the 35-7 Gladiator win Sept. 2.

Riverheads was without star running back and linebacker Caden-Cook-Cash and Tazewell lost Quarterback Carter Creasy in the first half. Both teams had players step up in a game that was much closer than the scoreboard indicated.

Sophomore Jonathan Talbott ran for 113 yards on 16 carries to lead a Gladiator ground game that amassed 322 yards rushing, 204 in the first half. Axe Compton came off the bench to replace Creasy, who took a hard hit after a long run early in the second quarter.

He finished the day completing 14 of 23 for 165 yards and the only Bulldog touchdown. Both teams opened the game with long drives only to be stopped on fourth down attempts in the other’s territory. Riverheads got on the board in the first quarter on a yard run by Levi Dunlap. Carson Roberts, who was five for five on the day, kicked the extra point.

Austin Roberts scored on a 26 yard run midway of the second quarter to make it 14-0 at the half. Dunlap completed his first pass of the season for a touchdown to put Riverheads up 21-0 to open the third quarter.

Tazewell struck back quickly with Compton hitting Logan McDonald for a touchdown. “I thought we played well through the third quarter. We were down 21-7, unfortunately it was a lot of first game mistakes,’ Tazewell Coach J’Me Harris said.

The Bulldogs made six trips to the Riverheads red zone in the game only to be stopped short of the goal line on five of them. “We had some younger kids step up and play well because we had some injuries. If their quarterback doesn’t get hurt it might have been different,’ Norcross said.

Despite having just four players over 250 pounds the Gladiators pushed their way down the field on offense and swarmed to the football on defense all day. “We are little but we are scrappy. They don’t know any different. We are always the smallest bunch out there,’ Norcross said.

A fumble return for a touchdown and interception accounted for the rest of the Riverheads scoring. “We will get out there Monday and try to correct our mistakes and get ready for the backyard brawl with Richlands,’ Harris said.

The game was Tazewell’s season opener while Riverheads came to town off an 8-7 loss to last year’s class 2 state runner-up Central Woodstock. Harris said the initial report was a shoulder injury for Creasy, a junior who has passed for 48 touchdowns during the first two years of his career.

“We will take a look at it and see if he will be ready next week. If not we will coach Axe up and be ready to go. He is a good football player and we have the utmost confidence he can come in and win us a football game,’ Harris said.

Riverheads, a seven time state Class A state champion gets Fort Defiance for its third game in Class 2 as well as its home opener next week. “If and when Caden gets back we will have more depth at running back and if he doesn’t its next man up,’ Norcross sad.