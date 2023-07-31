Tazewell County Career and Technical Center (TCCTC) will offer several Fanuc robot operator certification courses.

Prospective students who do not currently have the OSHA 10 General Industry Certification must complete it prior to the first day of class.

Upon successful completion of the course, students may submit a request for reimbursement for the cost of the OSHA 10 General Industry Certification.

To assist students with transportation, we have arranged free transportation to the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center through Four County Transit for those enrolled in one of the courses below.The class schedule will be as follows:

Cohort 6 Evening Class

August 21-October 12, M-TH, 5-8 pm

No class on Monday, Sept. 4

Cohort 7 Evening Class

October 16-December 14, M-TH, 5-8 pm

No class on Oct. 21 (Fall Advisory Meeting), Nov. 6-7 (Fall Break) and Nov 22-24 (Thanksgiving Break)

Cohort 8

Evening Class

Jan. 8 — Feb. 27, M-TH, 5-8 pm

No class on Monday, Jan. 15 (MLK Holiday)

If school is canceled or released early due to inclement weather, the evening class will be canceled. Missed days will be made up on the Fridays that are not currently scheduled and/or Feb. 28-Mar 1.

Cohort 9 Evening Class

March 4 — May 1, M-TH, 5-8 pm

No class Mar 21 (Spr Advisory Dinner), Mar 29, April 1, April 2 (Easter/Spring Break), April 18 (SkillsUSA State Comp)

If school is canceled or released early due to inclement weather, the evening class will be canceled. Missed days will be made up on the Fridays that are not currently scheduled and/or May 2-7.

Cohort 10 All Day-Full Week Class

June 6-July 3, Mon-Fri., 9 — 4:00 pm

Lunch 12:00-12:30 (on your own)

No class June 17-21 (possible SkillsUSA National competition), July 4

To register, or for more information about the course, contact our CTE Director, Cynthia Hurley by calling 276.988. 5511 ext. 2375 or via email at clhurley@tcpsva.org. Those interested in signing up for a course are encouraged to reserve their spots quickly. There are only 20 available spots per course. For information about the transportation that has been arranged through Four County Transit, please contact Renae Matney at 276-964-7186.