School board approves amended budget Jim Talbert Jul 13, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell VA. – A late approval of the state budget brought good news to Tazewell County Schools.kAms:C64E@C @7 u:?2?46 v2CJ |2E?6J D2:5 E96 D49@@= DJDE6> C646:G65 Sa]` >:==:@? >@C6 E92? :E 6IA64E65] |2E?6J D2:5 E96 255:E:@?2= >@?6J 3C@F89 E96 D49@@= DJDE6> 3F586E E@ Sha[bef[ghg]_g 7@C E96 a_ae\a_af 7:D42= J62C]k^AmkAm$FA6C:?E6?56?E @7 $49@@=D sC] r9C:D $E24J D2:5 E96 4@F?EJ H2D 23=6 E@ 8:G6 2 7@FC A6C46?E A2J :?4C62D6 7@C 2== 6>A=@J66D 2?5 2 DE6A :?4C62D6 7@C 4@?EC24E65 A6CD@??6=] w6 D2:5 4@?EC24ED 92G6 366? :DDF65 E@ 2== A6CD@??6= 2?5 2C6 36:?8 D:8?65 2?5 C6EFC?65]k^Am kAm%96 3@2C5 G@E65 E@ 2AAC@G6 E96 2>6?565 3F586E 2?5 2AA@:?E65 sC] r9C:D $E24J[ 5:G:D:@? DFA6C:?E6?56?E[ 2D 7:D42= 286?E[ 2?5 |2E?6J 2D E96 56AFEJ 7:D42= 286?E]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Matthews helming JIDA Merlin the duck: From Mexico City streets to World Cup stardom Wytheville OKs plans for Madison Street kAm$E24J 4@>>6?565 E96 DE277 3FC?:?8 >:5?:89E @:= E@ 86E E96 3F586E AC6A2C65 2?5 4@?EC24ED :DDF65] %96 DE2E6 2AAC@G65 :ED 3F586E ?62C E96 6?5 @7 E96 >@?E9[ 2?5 E96 4@F?EJ 3@2C5 @7 DFA6CG:D@CD 2AAC@G65 E96 4@F?EJ 3F586E 7@C E96 ?6H J62C yF?6 ad]k^AmkAm,x? @E96C 24E:@? E96 3@2C5i.k^AmkAmYw62C5 7C@> s:C64E@C @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? |2C46== z66?6 E92E E96 DE2E6 :D C6BF:C:?8 E9C66 EC277:4 4@?EC@= A2EE6C?D 7@C 6249 @7 E96 7@FCE66? D49@@=D] %9@D6 A2EE6C?D 2C6 7@C 3FD6D[ A2C6?ED[ 2?5 H2=<6CD] $96 D2:5 E96 3FD A2EE6C? :D C625J[ 3FE H@C< :D 4@?E:?F:?8 @? E96 A2EE6C? 7@C A2C6?ED 2?5 H2=<6CD]k^Am kAmYpAAC@G65 2 3:5 @7 Sbd[`fe]aa 7@C 2 962E AF>A 2E sF5=6J !C:>2CJ]k^Am kAm Ys6D:8?2E65 $E24J E@ 2AAC@G6 2AA@:?E>6?ED[ C6D:8?2E:@?D[ EC2?D76CD[ 2?5 E6C>:?2E:@?D]k^AmkAmYw@?@C65 E96 >6>@CJ @7 E96 =2E6 y:>>J y@?6D[ H9@ D6CG65 @? E96 D49@@= 3@2C5[ 3@2C5 @7 DFA6CG:D@CD[ q=F67:6=5 E@H? 4@F?4:= 2?5 >2J@C 2?5 H2D 2 =@?8\E:>6 32?5 5:C64E@C 2E vC292>]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Blumenthal to Congress: Honor Lindsey Graham by passing stalled Ukraine bill U.S. says Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran says it's closed U.S. says Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran says it's closed Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars US senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham dies aged 71 US senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham dies aged 71