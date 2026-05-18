Ground broken for Wagner statute Jim Talbert May 18, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – Less than a year after plans were announced for a park honoring Hall of Fame baseball player Billy Wagner, committee members and town officials broke ground for the project May 18.kAmp7E6C D6G6C2= >6>36CD @7 E96 4@>>:EE66 A=2??:?8 E96 AC@;64E A@D65 7@C A:4EFC6D[ E96 962GJ 6BF:A>6?E 7:C65 FA[ 2?5 >6>36CD @7 E96 E@H?’D AF3=:4 H@C<D 4C6H DE2CE65 >@G:?8 5:CE 2?5 4@?4C6E6] r:C4F:E r@FCE r=6C< r92C:EJ wFCDE[ 2 >6>36C @7 E96 A=2??:?8 4@>>:EE66[ D2:5 E96 =:76 D:K6 DE2EFE6 @7 (28?6C E92E H:== 2?49@C E96 A2C< H:== 36 F?G6:=65 ~4E] `f 2E EH@ A>]k^AmkAm(28?6C H:== 36 :? E@H? 7@C E96 46C6>@?J H9:49 H:== 4@:?4:56 H:E9 E96 %w$ 9@>64@>:?8 H66<6?5 2?5 E96 :?5F4E:@? 46C6>@?:6D 7@C E96 %w$ w2== @7 u2>6] r@>>:EE66 r92:C>2? qC25 !J@EE D2:5 E96 AC@;64E :D C:89E @? 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E96 `hhb 5C27E 3J w@FDE@? @FE @7 u6CCF> r@==686] %96 u6CCF> DE2?5@FE :D E96 7:CDE s:G:D:@? xxx A=2J6C E@ 36 :?5F4E65 :?E@ E96 q2D632== w2== @7 u2>6] (28?6C :D 2 >6>36C @7 E96 r@==686 q2D632== w2== @7 u2>6 2?5 E96 u6CCF> r@==686 $A@CED w2== @7 u2>6]k^Am kAm(28?6C :D E96 D:IE9 ':C8:?:2? — E96 7:CDE 7C@> H6DE @7 rF=A6A6C 2?5 E96 7:CDE >@56C?\52J A=2J6C — E@ 36 6?D9C:?65 :?E@ E96 q2D632== w2== @7 u2>6]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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