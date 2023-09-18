Abingdon scored on its first possession and never trailed in a 37-7 win over Richlands Sept. 16.

Owen Barr opened the scoring with a 16 yard run to cap a Falcon drive. Barr made it 14-0 Falcons with a two yard run with a minute left in the first after Abingdon intercepted a Tornado pass.

A Tornado ball carrier was trapped in the end zone early in the second quarter for a safety and a 16-0 Abingdon lead. Barr’s third touchdown of the night was a three yard run and came just a minute after the safety.

Abingdon’s second interception of the game stopped a Richlands drive and set the Falcons up for a touchdown run by Ty Thompson. After a scoreless third quarter each team got on the board in the fourth.

Abingdon has now won two in a row after losing two in a row to start the season. The Falcons go to Tennessee High for their next game. Richlands is 0-4 for the year and will look for its first win at Lebanon Sept. 22.