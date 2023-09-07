Mountain bikers have a new riding opportunity in Southwest Virginia. Hungry Mother State Park has opened 3 miles of its new Raider’s Run Mountain Bike Trail System. The remaining 2 miles are under construction and scheduled to open in the spring of 2025.

The park re-purposed Raider’s Run and Old Shawnee trails for the project. The two trails were used for guided horseback riding tours for several years before becoming hike- and bike-only trails in the 1990s.

The existing trails’ downhill grade and gradual, sweeping curves made them ideal for mountain biking, so crews have been focusing their attention on smoother berms (banked turns) to enhance flow and creating new downhill routes and an easy-to-moderate climb to the top of the ridge. They’ve also reconstructed the trails using water control features and other engineering techniques to make them sustainable over time.

What makes the Raider’s Run Mountain Bike Trail System different from the roughly 15 miles of other mountain bike-friendly trails at the park is its technical features, such as jumps and rock gardens. The one-way trail system has one climbing trail, roughly 0.75 miles, that takes riders to the top of the ridge and will have five downhill trails that diverge, offering multiple options in difficulty, skill rating and length.

“We are excited to add the Raider’s Run Mountain Bike Trail System to our diverse list of recreational opportunities,” said Park Manager Kevin McDonald. “We hope mountain bikers of all skill levels will enjoy this fun, challenging way to explore Hungry Mother State Park.”

Construction of the Raider’s Run Mountain Bike Trail System is being led by the Virginia State Parks district resource team. Progress would not be possible without the support of volunteers, including the American Hiking Society and Alternative Spring Break groups.