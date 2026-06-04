Baptist Valley convenience area to be relocated Jim Talbert Jun 4, 2026 Jun 4, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After months of negotiations the Baptist Valley Convenience area will soon be relocated.kAm%96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD >6E :? 4=@D65 D6DD:@? yF?6 a E@ 5:D4FDD AC@A6CEJ 24BF:D:E:@? 7@C E96 sF>ADE6CD] (9:=6 E96 3@2C5 E@@< ?@ 24E:@? @? 24BF:C:?8 AC@A6CEJ E96J 5:5 2AAC@G6 FA E@ Sg[___ E@ E6>A@C2C:=J C6=@42E6 E96> E@ E96 u2:C8C@F?5D] t2C=:6C :? E96 >66E:?8 E96J 925 2AAC@G65 Sf[___ 7@C DE@?6 7@C 8C2G6= 7@C E96 2446DD C@25 2?5 2 sF>ADE6C A25]k^AmkAmr@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C tC:4 *@F?8 D2:5 96 2?E:4:A2E65 2 ?6H A6C>2?6?E =@42E:@? E@ 36 @3E2:?65 :? 2 >@?E9 @C EH@] %96 4@F?EJ 92D C6?E65 A2CE @7 E96 7@C>6C D:E6 @7 $U2>Ajz (6=5:?8 :? q2AE:DE '2==6J 7@C D6G6C2= J62CD E@ 9@FD6 E96 4@?G6?:6?46 2C62]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College kAmx? @E96C 24E:@? E96 3@2C5ik^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 2 C6BF6DE 7C@> E96 =:3C2CJ E@ FD6 Sd[___ 7C@> E96:C 4FCC6?E 3F586E 7@C C6DEC@@> H@C< :? E96 #:49=2?5D 3C2?49]k^AmkAmY#2E:7:65 2 A@== E@ 2FE9@C:K6 2 8C2?E 2AA=:42E:@? 7@C p>@?2E6 p=H2JD 4@>>F?:EJ 46?E6C C6?@G2E:@?]k^AmkAmYw6=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 2?5 G@E65 E@ 2AAC@G6 2 BF:E 4=2:> 5665 2?5 5:DA@D6 @7 AC@A6CEJ :? qFC<6’D v2C56?]k^Am kAmYs@?2E65 E96 $p%x#p EC2:=6C E@ rF>36C=2?5 |@F?E2:? r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D]k^Am kAmYpAAC@G65 3C:?8:?8 |:==DE@?6 w@==@H #@25 :?E@ 's~%’D D64@?52CJ DJDE6>]k^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 E96 (:C6=6DD $6CG:46 pFE9@C:EJ 8C2?E 7@C :?E6C?6E 2446DD E@ %2??6CDG:==6 2?5 E96 r@G6]k^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 E96 5:D3FCD6>6?E @7 &?:E65 (2J C6=:67 7F?5D E@ G:4E:>D @7 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6]k^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 A2J>6?E @7 S``[hea :? @G6CE:>6 A2J 7@C 7@FC A6@A=6 H9@ H@C<65 D?@H 2?5 :46 C6>@G2= 2?5 DE@C> AC6A2C2E:@?]k^Am kAmYw62C5 7C@> r@F?EJ t?8:?66C z6? sF?7@C5 23@FE E96 A6C>:EE:?8 AC@46DD 7@C E96 H@C< 2E E96 r652C q=F77 %C2?D76C $E2E:@?]k^Am kAmY!2DD65 2 C6D@=FE:@? @7 DFAA@CE 7@C 's~%’D $>2CE$42=6 2AA=:42E:@? 7@C 2 AC@;64E @? ce_ ?62C rC23 ~C492C5]k^AmkAmY#646:G65 2 C6A@CE @? E96 C6BF6DE E@ 's~% 7@C EC24E@C D:8?D @? D6G6C2= C@25D]k^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 Sd[___ 7C@> ?@CE96C? 5:DEC:4E 42A:E2= :>AC@G6>6?E 7F?5D E@ E96 E@H? @7 !@429@?E2D E@ 36 FD65 7@C >@H:?8 E96 9:DE@C:4 46>6E6CJ]k^Am kAmYpAA@:?E65 {F4J s’p>2E@ E@ E96 %@FC:D> s6G6=@A>6?E r@>>:EE66]k^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 2 Sc[___ 5@?2E:@? DA=:E 36EH66? E96 H6DE6C? 2?5 ?@CE9H6DE6C? 5:DEC:4E 7F?5D E@ E96 #:49=2?5D w:89 $49@@= HC6DE=:?8 C@@> AC@;64E]k^Am kAmYpAAC@G65 S`[___ 7C@> E96 ?@CE96C? 5:DEC:4E 7F?5D E@ E96 E@H? @7 !@429@?E2D E@ 2DD:DE H:E9 7:C6H@C<D D9@H yF=J c]k^AmkAmY#646DD65 F?E:= yF?6 `e 2E c A]>] 7@C 2 3F586E H@C<D9@A]k^Am kAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Shannon Taylor speaks about Erin Strotman's sentencing Air raid sirens trigger panic for Kyiv child who survived blast Air raid sirens trigger panic for Kyiv child who survived blast Watch a week of unrest unfold at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark Watch a week of unrest unfold at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark UN: 86% Chance US Hits Hottest Year on Record by 2027 UN: 86% Chance US Hits Hottest Year on Record by 2027