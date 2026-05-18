Community events for week of May 20-26 Jim Talbert May 18, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eastern Isles ReunionkAmp C6F?:@? @7 7@C>6C t2DE6C? xD=6D 6>A=@J66D H:== 36 96=5 yF?6 `c 2E E96 r652C q=F77 ~G6C=@@< !2C< DE2CE:?8 2E EH@ A>] vF6DED 2C6 H6=4@>6 2?5 6G6CJ@?6 2EE6?5:?8 :D 2D<65 E@ 3C:?8 7:?86C 7@@5 @C 56D6CE]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8m$9CF3 2?5 A6C6??:2= ACF?:?8 H@C<D9@Ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? |2DE6C v2C56?6CD H:== @776C 2 7C66 AC6D6?E2E:@? @? ACF?:?8 D9CF3D 2?5 A6C6??:2=D 2E E96 ':C8:?:2 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@? \ %2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46 2E age_ #:G6CD:56 sC:G6[ }@CE9 %2K6H6==[ $2EFC52J[ |2J ab[ 2E h 2]>] %@ C68:DE6C[ A=62D6 42== E96 'rt\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46 Wafe\hgg\_c_d[ E96? AC6DD “_”[ @C afe\bgd\`g``X @C C68:DE6C @?=:?6 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^&F86)C#6)hr|'>*dhQm9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^&F86)C#6)hr|'>*dhk^2mk^Am People are also reading… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Virginia Tech softball shuts out South Alabama in NCAA regional Medical debt eliminated for nearly 7K Smyth residents 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness Virginia Tech softball falls to LSU in NCAA regional final Bayou, a 1-year-old pooch, is looking for his forever home JMU coach Billy Napier's football journey is deeply connected to his dad kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Four crew members eject from middair collision at Idaho air show US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit