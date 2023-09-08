A tradition continues Sept. 16 when the Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival takes center stage for its 40th year.

The festival is always the third Saturday in September and is among the largest in the area for participants as well as events and vendors. This year will be no exception with a full lineup of entertainment on two stages.

Both the gazebo and the old mill will have performers on stage throughout the day. The RHS band kicks things off at the gazebo at nine and will be followed by Tony Shrader and Maddie Smith at 9:30.

Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen’ performs at 11 and H.B. Beverly at 12:30. Jim Ray and the Jubalaires perform at two p.m. and Pipes and Drums at 3:30. Cody Elswick and False Teeth play at five.

Entertainment starts at 10:30 at the mill with Tom Short and 67 North. Ebby Jewell and the Bluegrass Kinsmen play at 12:30 and Craig Smith and Bluestone at two.

Jeff Forrester and the Appalachian Highlanders will play at 3:30 and Will Outlaw and Orbital Planes at five. There will be food, crafts, quilts and many other items in the booths along the town streets. The Virginia Tech Extension Office will be offering a free seminar in the Cedar Bluff Elementary Cafeteria starting at 10 a.m.

Soil Health: preparing your lawn and garden for the fall and winter will be the topic. There will be an art contest with categories for elementary, middle and high school students. That will be in the elementary school as well.

The duck race return after several years’ absence. Ducks will be purchased at the mill with the race on the Clinch River and $100 prize for the winner.

Opening ceremonies will be at 8:30 at the gazebo and the festival will continue until six p.m. rain or shine. Everyone is asked to bring their own lawn chair. There will be shuttle service again this year but only from Richlands High School.

Pick up and drop off will be near the gymnasium. There will not be any shuttle service from the Claypool Hill Mall this year.