CART open’s its 43rd Performing Arts Season with a little taste of Jamestown in Tazewell, Sunday, September 24 at 3:00 p.m. at Tazewell Middle School Auditorium when Dean Shostak presents his “Crystal Concert”. This Jamestown legacy program is sponsored by The George M. Cruise Charitable Foundation and Junior and Regina Sayers with additional contributions from First Sentinel Bank, Joe and Cindy Nicholson and the Tazewell Music Club.

Dean Shostak is a nationally recognized American music pioneer. His concerts featuring violin (one of only 2 in existence), hurdy-gurdy and Benjamin Franklin’s glass armonica which combine history and humor with period and original compositions to create a musical experience that has earned him a large following across the country. Dean is one of only 8 glass armonica players in the world who performs in concert halls at universities and in schools throughout the United States.

He has been featured on National Public Radio’s All Things Considered, the BBC’s Good Morning Television, NBC’s Nightside, and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood on PBS. His recordings Crystal Carols, Revolutions, Celtic Crystal, Glass Angels, Colonial Fair, Davy Crockett’s Fiddle, and 18th Century Mother Goose Songs have received critical acclaim in newspapers and magazines, and on radio and television programs around the world.

In his concert, Dean performs traditional and original works on violin, hurdy-gurdy, and glass armonica. The program features French music for hurdy-gurdy, Mozart’s Adagio for Glass Armonica, and early American music celebrating Davy Crockett as a frontier fiddler.

Mr. Shostak’s new arrangements for glass armonica and handbells offer members of the music community opportunities to participate in his concerts. Spectacular new glass instruments are featured: crystal violin, glass handbells, and glass bowed psaltery.

Join us Sunday, September 24 at 3:00p.m, Tazewell Middle School Auditorium as we experience the enchanting sounds of Ben Franklin’s glass armonica and learn a little history along the way, who knows you might even, have an opportunity to take a look at Thomas Jefferson “pocket” violin.

Tickets are: Adult - $15 and Student - $10 - available for purchase online joinCARTtoday@gmail.com over the phone or text (276) 963-3385 or in person at the door. Group rates of 10 or more are available on request.

For more information and/or CART’s 2023-2024 Performing Arts Season brochure call (276) 963-3385.