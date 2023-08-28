Gate City took advantage of Richlands mistakes and wore down a scrappy Tornado team for a 34-7 win in the season opener for both teams.

Quarterback Luke Bledsoe accounted for the bulk of the yardage on the first drive before Mason Hickman got the score on a one yard run. The snap sailed over the punter’s head on the next possession giving Gate City a short field. Bledsoe hit Eli McMurray for a touchdown and a 13-0 lead.

Richlands’ defense produced the next score, pressuring Bledose into throwing the ball to Kaden Dupree while attempting to avoid a safety. Richlands attempted an onside kick that failed following the touchdown and the Blue Devils again took advantage.

Jude Crawford scored from five yards out to give Gate City a 20-7 halftime lead. Walker Hillman ran for a touchdown and Bledsoe passed to McMurray for the final score of the night.

Landon McDonald gained 79 yards on the ground and Corey Byrd intercepted a pass on defense for head coach Jeremy Houseright’s team.

Richlands got 142 passing yards from Andrew Boyd, but the Blue Tornado managed just 38 rushing yards. Richlands hits the road this week to Bullitt Park for a matchup with the Union Bears.

Gate City 13 7 7 7—34

Richlands 0 7 0 0—7

Scoring Summary

GC – Hickman 1 run (kick failed)

GC – McMurray 17 pass from Bledsoe (McClain kick)

R – Dupree INT return (B. Jones kick)

GC – Crawford 5 run (McClain kick)

GC – McMurray 16 pass from Bledsoe (McClain kick)

GC – Hillman 2 run (McClain kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GC 16, R 9; Rushes-Yards: GC 36-178, R 27-38; Passing Yards; GC 72, R 142; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 9-14-1, R 13-24-1; Fumbles-Lost: GC 0-0, R 2-1; Penalties-Yards: GC 6-40, R 4-40; Punts-Average: GC 4-34, R 3-40.3

Graham 14, Bluefield (W.Va.) 9

Graham ran its regular-season winning streak to 31 games by besting the Bluefield Beavers in front of a packed crowd at Mitchell Stadium.

A touchdown pass from Dalton Roberts to Blake Graham with 2:07 left in the third quarter put the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions ahead to stay.

Bluefield led 9-7 at halftime.