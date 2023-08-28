Southwest Virginia Community College’s scholarship golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 28 at Tazewell County Country Club. Entry fee is $150 per player and includes registration fee, cart fee, snacks and beverages during play, dinner and a tournament logo cap, ball and towel. Play will be two person team, men’s women’s and mixed. First and second place prizes in six flights. Cash prizes for closest to the hole on par 3, 8 and 11. Closest to the hole on nine, longest drive on 18 for men and two for women and most accurate drive on four. To register or for more information email Stacey.mcgee@sw.edu or visit sw.edu/golf to register on line.