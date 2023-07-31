Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of August.Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 23 counties and five independent cities of the Ninth District.
August 8, 2023
Tazewell County (Bluefield): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Town of Bluefield Council Chambers
112 Huffard Drive
Buchanan County: 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Town of Grundy Offices
1185 Plaza Dr.
People are also reading…
August 10, 2023
Bland County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Bland County Courthouse
First Floor Conference Room
612 Main Street
August 17, 2023
Tazewell County (Tazewell): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
American Legion Building
226 Central Avenue
Russell County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Town of Lebanon Government Offices
72 Gibson Street