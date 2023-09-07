Company officials recently announced that area Food City Pharmacy locations will once again be providing the flu vaccine this immunization season.

“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City Pharmacy offers the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine,” says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.

Seasonal flu vaccine provides protection against the most common strains of influenza. Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability. Visit foodcity.com for a complete list of immunizing locations.

Food City Pharmacy will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines. While all individuals are encouraged to receive a flu shot, the CDC strongly recommends vaccination for individuals considered high risk. High risk individuals include persons 65 or older, residents of long-term care facilities, persons 2-64 years of age with comorbid (more than one) conditions, and pregnant women. The CDC also recommends the flu shot for healthcare personnel who provide direct patient care and household contacts or caregivers of children under 6 months of age. Food City Pharmacists can immunize individuals 12 years and older.

Flu vaccines are available in Quadravalent or Quadravalent High Dose. Insurance, including Medicare Part B will be accepted, many with a zero copay. Other vaccines, including COVID, RSV, pneumonia, and shingles shots, will be available as well. Please consult your local Food City Pharmacy or visit foodcity.com for details.

Flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter months. Influenza activity often begins to increase in October and November. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February and can last as late as May.

“Food City takes pride in serving our community and we’re proud to once again offer our loyal customers the added convenience of flu vaccinations,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.