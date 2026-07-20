Aaron Tippin headlining Rock the Clinch July 24-25 Jim Talbert Jul 20, 2026 22 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richlands Va. – Music and fun will hit Richlands July 24-25.kAm#@4< E96 r=:?49 9:ED E96 DE286 2E E96 vC66?H2J yF=J ac 2?5 2E E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E yF=J ad] |FD:4 DE2CED 2E D6G6? A> 2?5 8@6D F?E:= `_ yF=J ac H:E9 y@6 (:=:2>D @A6?:?8 2?5 q24< !@C49 #6G:G2= 4=@D:?8 E96 6G6?:?8]k^AmkAmy@6 (:==:2>D >:I6D 9:D @C:8:?2= D@?8D H:E9 4@F?ECJ 4=2DD:4D] q24< !@C49 #6G:G2= :D %@?J qC@H?[ }@29 qC@H? 2?5 r9C:D !=2DE6C] %96J A=2J 4=2DD:4 4@F?ECJ[ 4=2DD:4 C@4< 2?5 D@FE96C? C@4<]k^AmkAm%96 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 4C2?<D FA 7@C 52J EH@ 2E 7:G6 A> 2E E96 #:49=2?5D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] qC@@<6 u@DE6C @A6?D E96 D9@H 2?5 q@JD :? E96 q2?5[ 2? p=232>2 EC:3FE6 8C@FA 7@==@HD 96C A6C7@C>2?46]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Virginia Tech's Young hopeful about new roster Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie kAmpAA2=249:2? p86?4J 7@C $6?:@C r:E:K6?D :D @776C:?8 D9FEE=6 D6CG:46 7C@> #w$ 2?5 vC2?ED 7@C E96 $2EFC52J yF=J ad D9@HD]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump Says Qatar-Gifted Air Force One Will Be 'Maxed Out' With New Security Upgrades Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit US Launches Fresh Strikes As Iran Says Civilian Sites Were Hit Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats Trump reviving election fraud claims to contest midterm results, say Democrats