Tickets for the Southern Gap Elk Fest Wild Game Dinner planned for Oct. 26, will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The Wild Game dinner, sponsored by the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce, is traditionally the opening event for Elk Fest and will be held at the visitor center at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, 1124 Chipping Sparrow Road, Grundy, Va. It will get underway at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 each, or a table for eight may be reserved for $500.

Wild game served will include wild boar, buffalo, deer and elk. Chicken will also be offered with two sides, a bread item and dessert. Wild game dishes available will include a meatball safari, elk egg roll, wild boar baby back ribs and buffalo meatloaf.

A short auction, organized by the Southwest Virginia Sportsman’s Club, to raise funds for the elk habitat restoration project will follow the dinner.

To purchase tickets, interested persons may contact the chamber at 276-935-4147. Tickets are limited. This is the third year the chamber has sponsored the wild game dinner. It has sold out each time. No tickets will be available at the door. Those planning to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets now.