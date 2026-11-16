Community events for week of Nov. 18 Jim Talbert Nov 16, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Neighborhood WatchkAm%96 #:49=2?5D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E H:== 9@=5 @FC ?6IE }6:893@C9@@5 (2E49 >66E:?8 @? |@?52J[ s64] f[ 2E eA>]k^AmkAm%96D6 >66E:?8D 2C6 2 8C62E @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 2D< BF6DE:@?D[ D92C6 4@?46C?D[ 2?5 DE2J 24E:G6=J :?7@C>65 23@FE AF3=:4 D276EJ 677@CED :? @FC E@H?] (6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ D66:?8 J@F 2E %@H? w2==Pk^AmkAms@?VE 7@C86E 23@FE E96 ?6H }6:893@CD 3J #:?8 2AAP (6 H:== 36 D92C:?8 E:AD[ EC:4<D[ D276EJ 25G:46[ 2?5 :>A@CE2?E 2??@F?46>6?ED @? E96C6]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda US lifts nationwide flight shutdown caused by communications failure Smyth voters convey their priorities Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Virginia Tech men to face Iowa on Tuesday OT win over Iowa gives Virginia Tech 'a lot to build upon' kAmkDEC@?8mr2C5 D9@Hik^DEC@?8m %96 #:49=2?5D r2C5 $9@H H:== 36 96=5 s64] d 2E #:49=2?5D #64C62E:@? !2C< 7C@> ?@@? F?E:= e A]>] p H:56 D6=64E:@? @7 DA@CED 8C2565 42C5D[ !@<é>@? r2C5D[ 2?5 :?5:G:5F2= 42C5D] p== >2;@C DA@CED 42C5D 2?5 %rvD] u@C 56E2:=D 42== @C E6IE afe\hf`\_`ga]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m*@FE9 32D<6E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmu@FC $62D@?D *|rp :D C68:DE6C:?8 J@F?8DE6CD :? 8C256D <\b 7@C :ED a_af 32D<6E32== =628F6] #68:DEC2E:@? :D @A6? F?E:= y2?] c 2?5 E96 766 :D Sb_ 7@C >6>36CD 2?5 Sc_ 7@C ?@?\>6>36CD] {2E6 C68:DEC2E:@? DE2CED y2?] d 2?5 E96 766 :?4C62D6D E@ Sbd 7@C >6>36CD 2?5 Scd 7@C ?@?\>6>36CD] !C24E:46 DE2CED y2?] `` 2?5 82>6D 368:? y2?] ab] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== afe\hfh\_ag_ @C 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i>2EE]8C:776Jo7DJ>42]@C8Qm>2EE]8C:776Jo7DJ>42]@C8k^2mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mu2== |2C<6E s2Jk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 %2K6H6== u2C>6C’D |2C<6E H:== 92G6 :ED =2DE 72== >2C<6E 52J s64] `a DE2CE:?8 2E h 2]>] 2E r=:?49 #:G6C !2G:=:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$2?E2 r=2FDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$2?E2 r=2FD H:== 96=A <:4< @77 E96 r9C:DE>2D $62D@? 2E q6EH66? uC:6?5D @? |2:? $EC66E :? %2K6H6== }@G] ag DE2CE:?8 2E `` 2>]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mx46 D<2E:?8k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%96 #:?< H:== @A6? 2E r=:?49 #:G6C !2G:=:@? }@G] ag DE2CE:?8 2E a A]>]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr9C:DE>2D rC27E 6G6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmu@FC D62D@?D *|rp :D 9@DE:?8 2 r9C:DE>2D rC27E G6?5@C 72:C s64] `a 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ b A]>] `_I`_ :?5@@C DA246D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 7@C Sd_] r@?E24E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@ipD9=6J]5@H5Jo7DJ>42]@C8QmpD9=6J]5@H5Jo7DJ>42]@C8k^2m E@ 3@@< 2 DA@E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m*@FE9 DA@CED D:8?FADk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm#:49=2?5D #64C62E:@? s6A2CE>6?E :D 9@=5:?8 C68:DEC2E:@? 7@C J@FE9 32D<6E32== 2?5 G@==6J32==] r9:=5C6? >2J C68:DE6C 7@C G@==6J32== F?E:= s64] e] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%FC<6J %C@E d<k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%2K6H6== %@52J H:== 9@DE :ED 2??F2= %FC<6J %C@E dz %92?<D8:G:?8 >@C?:?8 @? |2:? $EC66E] s@?2E6 E@ E96 p r9:=5 $92== {625 %96> 7@@5 A2?ECJ] %96C6 H:== 36 2H2C5D 7@C C246 H:??6CD[ 4@DEF>6 4@?E6DE 2?5 >@DE 7@@5 :E6>D 5@?2E65]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: Remembering the November Storm of 2014 Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings Germany: Protesters Demand Global AI Safety Treaty at Berlin Demonstration. Germany: Protesters Demand Global AI Safety Treaty at Berlin Demonstration. FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after several hours FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after several hours