071526-rnp-news-comingevents Jim Talbert Jul 13, 2026 Jul 13, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Open housekAm%96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ p:CA@CE H:== 36 9@DE:?8 2? ~A6? w@FD6 @? pF8FDE aa] (6 H:== 36 92G:?8 D6G6C2= 24E:G:E:6D :?4=F5:?8 3@F?46 9@FD6D 7@C E96 <:5D[ 7@@5 ECF4<D[ 2:C4C27E 5:DA=2JD[ =:G6 >FD:4 2?5 H:== 7:?:D9 E96 6G6?:?8 H:E9 2 7C66 D9@H:?8 @7 E96 @C:8:?2= %@A vF?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq2D<6E32== 42>Ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 %2K6H6== w:89 $49@@= 32D<6E32== AC@8C2> :D DA@?D@C:?8 2 42>A 7@C <\g 8C256CD] %96 42>A :D yF=J `f H:E9 <\c 8C256CD 7C@> ?:?6 F?E:= `` 2> 2?5 d\g 8C256CD 7C@> ?@@? F?E:= EH@] %96 4@DE :D Sc_ A6C A=2J6C 2?5 :?4=F56D =F?49 2?5 2 E\D9:CE] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C E@ C68:DE6C 42== y2=6? y@C52? 2E afe\bgd\a`ee @C %:6CC2 wF?ED>2? 2E b_c – b_g\gge_k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Matthews helming JIDA Wytheville OKs plans for Madison Street Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8mr2C D9@Hk^DEC@?8mk^AmkA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9Qm'u( A@DE hec_ H:== 9@=5 :ED 2??F2= 42C D9@H @? pF8] `d 7C@> `_ 2> E@ EH@ A> 2E E96 #:49=2?5D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] %96C6 H:== 36 52D9 A=2BF6D 7@C E96 7:CDE d_ 42CD[ E@A `d 2H2C5D[ 36DE :? D9@H 42C 2?5 36DE :? D9@H >@E@C4J4=6] %96C6 H:== 36 2 7@@5 ECF4< @? D:E6 2?5 2 56A2CE>6?E @7 G6E6C2?D 2772:CD C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 H:== 36 AC6D6?E] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== afe hfh\ff_f @C afe\hhgcfce]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mkDEC@?8m$@ *@F %9:?< *@F (2?E E@ w2G6 2 vC66?9@FD6k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? |2DE6C v2C56?6CD H:== @776C 2 7C66 AC6D6?E2E:@? E:E=65 “$@ J@F E9:?< J@F H2?E E@ 92G6 2 8C66?9@FD6” 2E E96 ':C8:?:2 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@?\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46[k^AmkAmage_ #:G6CD:56 sC:G6[ }@CE9 %2K6H6==[ 'p[ @? $2EFC52J[ yF=J `g[ a_ae[ 2E `i__ !|]k^AmkAmqFEE@? qC25J[ %2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? |2DE6C v2C56?6C[ H:== 8F:56 J@F E9C@F89 E96 A@E6?E:2= >:?67:6=5]k^Am kAm%@ C68:DE6C[ A=62D6 42== E96 'rt\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46 Wafe\hgg\_c_d[ E96? AC6DD “_”[ @C afe\bgd\`g``X @C C68:DE6C @?=:?6 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^%65fa9s2wt#!dhpdpQm9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^%65fa9s2wt#!dhpdpk^2mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video U.S. says Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran says it's closed Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son