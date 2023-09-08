GRUNDY, VA – Arts entries for the Southern Gap Elk Fest Mountain Arts Showcase; crafts vendors; and storytellers to take part in a bonfire storytelling event are now being sought for this year’s Elk Fest 2023, planned October 26-28 at the Southern Gap Visitor Center.

The Mountain Arts Showcase will feature the original art of adults and children in painting, photography and miscellaneous arts categories. Entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 27, with judging taking place Saturday, October 28.

Festival attendees will also have an opportunity to choose a fan favorite by voting throughout the day Saturday – up until 2 p.m. – for their favorite work of art.

Craft vendors are being sought to display their crafts at the festival. Those who are interested may call 276-244-1111 for information on how to register to participate.

Story tellers for the Bonfire storytelling event planned for Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m. are also being sought Storytellers may register in advance by emailing info@sgadventures.com.

For additional information about Elk Fest, interested persons may call the Southern Gap Visitor Center office at 276-244-1111 or email info@sgadventures.com; or call the Buchanan County Tourism Office at 276-312-5033 or email info@WildBuchanan.com.

For festival updates, follow the Elk Fest page on Facebook, or log on to sgadventures.com.