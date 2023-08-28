The sports complex is back.

That is the word from Tazewell Town Manager Todd Day following a joint meeting of the town’s Industrial Development Authority and the town council. Day said the deciding factor was Eastern Sports Management’s commitment to make the payment on the town’s portion of the estimated $21 million it will take to build the complex.

The town is committing to $5.5 million and estimating that it would be repaid over 40 years at 6 percent interest. That payment is estimated at $368,000 per year and the company believes the complex can generate enough customer fees and taxes that will cover that amount.

Day said Eastern Sports Management has committed to pay the difference if that amount is not reached yearly. Eastern Sports Management is a Fredericksburg based LLC specializing in the operation of sports and recreation facilities they will manage the facility which will be owned by the town.

The town manager said the town will embark on a fund raising campaign to attract grants and private investors for the project. Day believes the sports complex combined with the back of the dragon will enable the area to attract motels and other amenities to boost the economy.

Having made the travel ball circuit with his own daughter he says experience has taught him it doesn’t matter where the tournament is the kids are going. Day is passionate about the project and believes it can save the economy of the area.

He said the area can’t sustain the workforce to attract factories but the sports complex will bring people to the area. He said the complex recently announced in West Virginia will work hand in hand with the one in Tazewell.