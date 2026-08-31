What we Kept on display at local gallery Jim Talbert Aug 31, 2026 Aug 31, 2026 0 A few of the items on display. Jim Talbert Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Talbert Tazewell Va. – Most people have things they hold onto and pass down.kAm%9@D6 :E6>D 2?5 E96 DE@C:6D 369:?5 E96> 2C6 E96 DF3;64E @7 E96 =2E6DE 6I9:3:E 2E w2FD @7 %2J=@C :? %2K6H6==] %96 6I9:3:E @A6?65 E@ E96 AF3=:4[ pF8] ah 2?5 H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C G:6H:?8 E9C@F89 }@G] b_]k^AmkAm“(92E (6 z6AE :D 2 4@>>F?:EJ 6I9:3:E:@? 3642FD6 :E H2D 3F:=E 3J E96 4@>>F?:EJ] %96 @3;64ED[ A9@E@8C2A9D[ DE@C:6D[ >6>@C:6D[ >FD:4[ 7@@5[ 2?5 EC25:E:@?D E92E 7:== E96 w2FD @7 %2J=@C v2==6CJ 4@>6 7C@> E96 A6@A=6 H9@ 42== E9:D A=246 9@>6[’ E96 82==6CJ D2:5 :? 2 u2463@@< A@DE]k^Am kAm%96 6I9:3:E :D 56D4C:365 2D 2? :?E6C24E:G6 4@>>F?:EJ >6>@CJ 2C49:G6] t249 5:DA=2J 92D :ED @H? "# 4@56 2==@H:?8 G:D:E@CD E@ D42? 2?5 =62C? E96 D:8?:7:42?46 @7 H92E :D 36:?8 5:DA=2J65]k^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Smyth planners to review updated zoning regs for data centers Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says ‘The Coolest Hometown’: A play about Marion is coming soon to The Lincoln Theatre Saltville council begins process to fill open seat No. 13 Virginia women's soccer routs La Salle behind Halpern's brace kAm%96 6I9:3:E :D 36:?8 AC6D6?E65 :? 4@?;F?4E:@? H:E9 ':D:E %2K6H6== r@F?EJ 2D A2CE @7 E96 p>6C:42’D ad_ 46=63C2E:@?] xE 762EFC6D :E6>D 7C@> 72>:=J 4@==64E:@?D 2D H6== 2D E96 %2K6H6== r@F?EJ w:DE@C:42= $@4:6EJ] k^AmkAm(96E96C :E’D E96 8F:E2C 2? gh \J62C\@=5 F?4=6 DE:== A=2JD[ 2 rC@H? #@J2= BF:=E[ 2 A:4EFC6[ @C 2 <?:76[ E96J 2== 92G6 2 DE@CJ 369:?5 E96> 2?5 DA64:2= >6>@C:6D 7@C D@>6@?6] x? ~4E@36C E96 82==6CJ H:== 762EFC6 2 5@== E92E :D A2CE @7 2 4@==64E:@? E92E :D DFAA@D65=J 92F?E65]k^Am kAm%96C6 :D 2 C68:DE6C 7C@> qFC<6’D v2C56? $49@@= :? E96 `g__’D 2?5 2 `h_b :DDF6 @7 E96 r=:?49 '2==6J }6HD 2=@?8D:56 8=2DDH2C6[ 2 >2C3=6[ 2 7:=> 42>6C2 2?5 @E96C F?:BF6 :E6>D]k^Am kAmu@C G:6H:?8 9@FCD @C @E96C :?7@C>2E:@? w2FD@7%2J=@C @? u2463@@<]k^AmkAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Venezuela oil deal is no quick fix or fair trade: Analysis How China could benefit from a divided Canada-U.S. trade relationship How China could benefit from a divided Canada-U.S. trade relationship NASA launches new space telescope NASA launches new space telescope Sen. Blumenthal backs bipartisan effort to prevent data centers from driving up electricity prices Sen. Blumenthal backs bipartisan effort to prevent data centers from driving up electricity prices