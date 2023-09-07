Cedar Buff Va. – Whether it was scripture or a tale, people shared memories at the naming ceremony for Adair Drive Sept. 5.

County and local dignitaries joined family and friends to honor the late Dr. Joe Adair by naming the street where he lived in his honor. Senator Travis Hackworth and Delegate Will Morefield were in Richmond voting on the budget and sent their congratulations.

There was a sea of orange and the band played Rocky Top in honor of Adair’s allegiance to the University of Tennessee. He also loved ice cream and everyone was treated to a creamsicle at the end of the ceremony.

“No matter what they did or where they went, Joe and his wife Jane let their light shine,’ Long- time friend and chamber director Ginger Branton, who cited the scripture about letting your light shine said. Branton said she worked with him on CART, the chamber, the food pantry, the Methodist church’s program to feed people and many other projects.

“There were numerous things he took on himself to make happen and I am sure he is doing the same thing in Heaven,’ Branton said. She said Adair was the first non -Rotarian to receive the Paul Harris Fellow award.

Ralph” Moon’ Mullins talked about Adair helping establish the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and keeping it running. “We had people that couldn’t get to the food pantry and he would take food to them,’ Mullins said.

Jim Boyd, who recently had a street named for him, cited the scripture about loving your neighbor as yourself when talking about Adair. Adair was born in Raven and after living in Beckley for a while before returning to Richlands where he graduated.

He went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee and the Medial College of Virginia. He worked as a dentist for a short time before joining the Air Force where he achieved the rank of Captain.

Boyd recalled Adair delivering food and meals to people and making sure people, who came through the line that he knew needed extra food got it. “He poured out his heart and poured out his money to help people,’ Boyd said.

He told about Adair buying shoes, clothes and a truck for a young man in need and helping many school students. Boyd closed by comparing Adair to Schindler from Schindlers’ List, Looking at the list of all the people he helped, he said I could have done more. Joe had that same kind of heart.’

Tom Lester presented the Resolution from the House of Delegates and joined Supervisor Andy Hrovatic in presenting one from the board of supervisors. Adair’s daughters Anne Ramsey and Beth Townsend unveiled the street sign.