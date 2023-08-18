Voicing questions about the future owners of a proposed commercial solar array and its overall impact, Smyth County supervisors delayed action on a permit request for the $22 million project.

The Florida-based company Clean Footprint now has options to buy about 150 acres off of Cedar Branch Road in the Rich Valley area with the solar facility anticipated to require about 76 acres. The land is surrounded by agriculture/rural-zoned property.

The 10-megawatt array would feature about 22,000 solar panels and is expected to provide energy to Appalachian Power through the three-phase line along Saltville Highway.

In response to the question about who would ultimately own the array, Scott Aaronson of Demeter Land Development, a consultant working with Clean Footprint, told county officials that Clean Footprint will likely sell the project. However, he said, they were willing to stipulate that ownership wouldn’t go overseas.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill asked land owner David Spence how he feels about Clean Footprint. Spence, who serves on the county’s planning commission, said his experience has been positive. He also told supervisors that he plans to keep his home and about 50 acres, which will be next to the array.

Spence also reiterated that the solar array won’t be visible from nearby roads.

In earlier meetings, Spence and Aaronson also said that Spence will continue to farm the land through a lease. Once the array is in place, the developer said, sheep will be able to feed on the land that will be planted with pollinator-friendly Virginia native vegetation.

In addition to the $22 million capital investment and the jobs created during the construction phase, Aaronson said in a public hearing held late last month, area residents will benefit from the localized power production and line upgrades, both helping to create an improved electrical system.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson, who has expressed reservations about the loss of farmland, told his peers Thursday evening that he’s still collecting information and for a decision this major he’d like to delay action.

The agriculture-oriented and rural Rich Valley is especially appealing to solar companies because of the proximity of Appalachian Power’s Broadford substation.

Aaronson advised the supervisors that the county has a strong ordinance regulating solar facilities. Even if the permit was approved that day, he said, the company will still have to come back to the county with a siting agreement and other requirements. The ordinance also requires the owners to clean up the site if the array is decommissioned.

Board Chair Charlie Atkins acknowledged that solar projects are coming and could be good for the county. He said he believes the project will be approved but that officials need more time.

Vice Chair Lori Deel concurred, saying it’s a big decision and one that the supervisors haven’t made previously. “We want to do it right,” she said.

Ultimately, the supervisors voted unanimously to table the vote and acquire information but to delay no longer than October.

Solar energy projects are also proving to be a challenge for officials in neighboring Wythe County.

Last week, Wythe supervisors effectively killed a couple of solar energy projects. Votes for siting agreements for both JCR Solar LLC and HSR Solar LLC each died for lack of a motion.

The registered agent for both JCR Solar and HSR Solar, according to the State Corporation Commission, is MegaWatt Farming LLC. All three entities share an address in Arlington.

The Wythe supervisors heard from Eric Crowgey, who spoke about the detrimental impacts of the solar construction process, saying he “had drank the Kool-Aid” and put in a solar project on Lovers Lane in Wytheville. He regrets the decision.

Crowgey described a process where the companies prepping the site graded off the topsoil and didn’t replace it. Likening the property to a strip mine, he said a mine reclamation expert had to be hired to figure out how to reclaim the site.

Wythe is distinct from Smyth in that it doesn’t have zoning, which allows a locality to put restrictions on various kinds of development, including energy projects.

Smyth’s ordinance requires: “The project area will be seeded with appropriate pollinator-friendly native plants, shrubs, trees, grasses, forbs and wildflowers as required by the zoning administrator. The project area will be seeded promptly following completion of construction in such a manner as to reduce invasive weed growth and sediment in the project area. The owners and operator also are required to install pollinator-friendly native plants, shrubs, trees, grasses, forbs and wildflowers in the setbacks and vegetative buffering.”

In his remarks, Crowgey also noted that the company running his solar development has changed hands three times, noting that they can be sold, just like a mortgage.

The Caden Energix site near Lovers Lane, as of May had been hit with around 40 Department of Environmental Quality violations, the majority of them regarding runoff from groundwater. At that time, DEQ had fined Energix $68,250.

“There were violations; we are not trying to hide from that,” said Danny Fitzpatrick, public affairs and communications manager for Energix Renewables. “We are doing all we can to make sure we are in compliance… we are always working with DEQ and always doing what we can to be in compliance.”

Cody Jones, a recent Virginia Tech graduate, asked the Wythe County officials to “not sell out our county,” saying that the solar companies are following a familiar path of coming to this part of the country, damaging the land, poisoning the water, exploiting the people and leaving. He noted that solar farms would lock up good land for a generation, saying future farmers are going to get locked out of the land, with some of it possibly then being sold to businesses in foreign countries or in other states.

In Smyth, speakers at last month’s public hearing on the Spence solar project generally spoke in favor of it.

While solar energy is environmentally advantageous, Marion’s Tom Hower said, the benefit “is purely economics.”

“Solar is much cheaper than coal,” he said, and as coal is replaced there will be less pressure on electric utilities to increase rates.

In a letter to officials, John Clark, a land owner neighboring the Spence property, did note the environmental advantages of solar, saying that the last seven years have been the hottest ever. The grounds being maintained by sheep would only add to the green effect, he wrote.

Clark expressed his support of the project as did David Fields, of Atkins, who uses a 14-kilowatt array to power his home. In a letter, Fields said, his array generates more power than they can use.