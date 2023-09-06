It was the biggest crowd ever, said some locals and town officials of the 52nd annual Saltville Labor Day Weekend Celebration headline concert Monday night featuring country music star Aaron Tippin.

The “You Have to Stand for Something” performer electrified the crowd that filled every space in and around the town square. Folks of all ages stood and cheered when Tippin took the stage for the final night of music in the four-day event.

Prior to the concert, Tippin spent time taking selfies with town and county officials and workers, family members and political representatives. During the concert he got up close with his fans, high-fiving those close to the stage and noting his longtime support of the military.

The festival that began Friday evening and lasted through Monday benefited from rain-free weather and folks enjoyed the various musical events, parade, food and craft vendors, carnival games, and children’s activities. Music was provided free of charge by the town of Saltville.