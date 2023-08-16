Nice weather brought out a big crowd for the annual Rubber Duck Race & Family Fun Day by the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce on Saturday at Chilhowie Town Park. As they waited for the race to begin, folks of all ages enjoyed playing in foam, riding the wheeled train, cornhole, food and craft vendors, inflatables, and music. Hundreds of ducks went into the river with prizes awarded for the first three and the last one across the finish line. Winning ducks were: 1st place #887, $500; 2nd place #671, $250; 3rd place #665, $100; and last place #517, $50. Winners were asked to contact the chamber for their prize money. Other prizes included gift certificates, tickets to events, gift baskets, T-shirts, food, and an art class. The race served as a fundraiser for the county’s Imagination Library program.