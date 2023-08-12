Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours to celebrate the grand opening of the newly remodeled Saltville Community Health Center in Saltville on Aug. 8.

SVCHS CEO Bryan Haynes, SVCHS board members, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Saltville Mayor Todd Young, Smyth County School Board Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carter, and Smyth County Chamber of Commerce representatives attended to celebrate the occasion.

Community agencies and local SVCHS partners were on hand to highlight their services to community members during the event.

The celebration took place during National Health Center Week, which raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of the nation’s health centers over the past 50 years.

Norah Nutter, board member for SVCHS, described the history of the Saltville Community Health Center.

“In the early ‘70s, the Saltville community lost its largest employer in Olin,” Nutter told the crowd gathered for the celebration. “When Olin left we were stymied. What were we going to do? Saltville was a company town and Olin provided many of the services to the community. Health care was one of those services. If you had a problem you went to the hospital, you went to one of the doctors that were Olin employees. So we did not have health care after Olin left. So a group of local citizens… came together and formed the Saltville Health Center Commission, which would fill the void of primary care for health needs in the Saltville community. This group applied for and received a HRSA grant to open this community health center that’s standing behind us.”

HRSA is the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the primary federal agency for improving access to health care services for people who are uninsured, isolated or medically vulnerable.

Nutter, whose uncle was one of the original commission members to start the Saltville Community Health Center, said she is honored and humbled to be standing on the shoulders of those who came before her as they had the foresight and vision to make affordable health care a reality for the community.

“We have all benefited from their hard, hard work,” she said.

The original building was constructed in 1979 with minor modifications including an addition in 1999 prior to the major renovation just completed.

Support for the renovation, said Nutter, was provided by HRSA, Congressman Griffith, and from cash reserves.

Smyth County Schools Superintendent Dennis Carter spoke about the health center’s partnership with school system through the school-based health program, which provides nurse practitioners in some of the schools. This allows students to be treated for many issues without having to leave the campus. Smyth is one of the few systems in the state to have this service and Carter said he hopes to expand to all the schools.

Carter also praised the center for its use in the career center’s LPN educational program, sending students there and to the clinic in Glade Spring, for clinical hours.

“As a citizen of Saltville,” said Carter, “I am proud to have this facility in our community and what it serves and what it provides not only for here but for the community around. There is a lot of people that are served here and we are very thankful for that willingness to serve.”

Rep. Griffith said, “I am a big supporter of community health centers across the board. Obviously love telehealth medicine as well and I understand you all do telehealth medicine here as well and that’s a great thing.”

Griffith praised all those who had a hand in creating, operating and renovating the health center.

“It’s a day of celebration and there are a lot of people who deserve credit,” he said.

Saltville native and executive director of the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce Sarah Gillespie said she has been able to utilize the Saltville Community Health Center since she was a child and continues to do so as a mother. She organized a ribbon-cutting with representatives of Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, the Town of Saltville, Smyth County Chamber of Commerce, and local, state and federal officials to celebrate the completion of the renovations. Tours of the facility followed the ribbon-cutting.

After undertaking a multi-year renovation process, Saltville Community Health Center recently completed the final remodeling efforts to better serve its patients and the community members of Saltville.

Healthcare services that will be provided to patients through the center include: Adult & Geriatric Medicine; Pediatric Care; Adolescent Care; Behavioral Health; Optometry Services; Dental Services; Pharmacist Consultations; X-Ray & Laboratory; Minor Surgery; Emergency Medicine; Telemedicine; Slide Fee Scale for Qualified Patients; and Mt. Rogers Medication Assistance Program.

Featured within the facility are photographs from local citizens’ collections, which include Don Smith, Jacob Gordon, Karen Combs, Melinda Davis, Regina Frye, and the Wayne Venable Collection.

Appointments are available for patients now at Saltville Community Health Center by calling 276-496-4492.

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has locations in Saltville, Meadowview, Tazewell, and Bristol. To schedule an appointment in Saltville, call 276-496-4492. Look for more information on the website, https://www.svchs.com/locations/saltville-medical-center/, and Facebook.

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems consists of a group of non-profit community healthcare centers, a Migrant Health Network, Substance Abuse Recovery Program and Southwest Virginia Regional Dental Center established to improve access to healthcare services by providing comprehensive, patient centered care to the communities we serve. SVCHS is a member of the Virginia Community Healthcare Association and is a Joint Commission accredited institution. SVCHS is governed by a community board and clinics are not-for-profit community health centers.