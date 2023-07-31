While much of the country has been baking in extreme heat this summer and this June was the warmest since records started being kept in 1850 and July is on track to set the same record, Southwest Virginia has fared relatively well. However, that trend may not last.

While this mountainous area with abundant shade and less concrete and pavement tends to be cooler than other parts of the commonwealth, area residents don’t fare as well when heat arrives. In response, the National Weather Service (NWS) has lowered the point at which it will issue a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning.

A heat advisory will now be issued at 100 degrees, down from 105, and that 105-degree mark will become the point at which an excessive heat warning is issued, down from 110.

Phil Hysell, a meteorologist with the NWS Blacksburg office, said, the decision to make the changes stemmed “in part, based on data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), which showed that visits to the ER and other urgent care centers for heat-related illnesses were occurring at lower heat index values” in the mountain areas of their coverage area.

In Virginia, those counties included Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell, and Wythe counties.

Linda M. Scarborough, the public information officer for VDH’s Western Region, couldn’t speculate on why individuals in the mountain areas were experiencing more heat-related illnesses versus those in the typically hotter Piedmont area.

However, she pointed to heat’s disproportional impact on people with chronic health conditions, adults 65 and older, and those with lower incomes, who may be less likely to have air conditioning or other cooling aides, along with athletes, outdoor workers, and infants and children.

Scarborough cited Robert “Bob” P. Mauskapf, MPA, the VDH’s Director of Emergency Preparedness, who said, “Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. Despite this fact, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, making it the deadliest weather-related hazard.”

According to Mauskapf, “In Virginia, over 2,000 heat-related illness visits are observed at emergency departments and urgent care centers each summer.”

In the past, this region has recorded few days when temperatures exceeded 100 for two or more hours at a time.

“Looking at data from the Mountain Empire Airport back to 1995,” Hysell said, “there have only been three years when the heat index exceeded 100 degrees (1997, 1999, and 2012).”

The heat index combines the temperature and the humidity level to determine what the air feels like.

That rarity also factored into the decision to lower the threshold for an advisory and warning.

“Another reason why our criteria… were lowered is because the triggers for these headlines were very rarely, and in some cases, never reached based on climatology,” Hysell said.

In mid-July, Hysell saw no indication that the heat index would exceed 100 in Southwest Virginia in the short term. “However,” he said, “the long range outlook through September, shows a higher than average chance for above normal temperatures.”

Should the heat build, Scarborough cautioned individuals, especially those susceptible to heat, to:

Wear appropriate clothing, choosing lightweight, loose-fitting garments.

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible, if your home does not have air conditioning go to a shopping mall or public library for several hours to cool down. There may also be cooling shelters available in certain areas.

Limit outdoor activities and take advantage of the cooler times during the mornings and evenings. Take rest breaks in the shade.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

NEVER leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles.